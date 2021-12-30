The new Nissan Townstar is already on sale in Spain. The order book for the new Nissan van has been opened and can be purchased in Van and Combi versions with five seats. A new generation model that will have a 100% electric variant in its range.

Everything is ready for the landing of the new Nissan Townstar in Spanish dealers. The expected nissan van it is already for sale in Spain. The order book has been opened. And although it is not yet available in the configurator, the brand has confirmed the details of the range with which the commercial journey of a model that is closely related to the Renault Kangoo begins.

The new Townstar is marketed in two body variants. On the one hand we have the Van model intended for the transport of goods and, on the other hand, the Combi model passenger compartment with a five-seater interior that is positioned as the versatile vehicle for the work and / or family world.

The order book for the new Nissan Townstar is now open at Spanish dealers

The keys to the new Nissan Townstar 2022



Nissan places particular emphasis on the fact that the new Tonwstar offers class-leading habitability. The five-seater Combi model has the most legroom (1478mm front and 1480mm rear) and the most space at shoulder height (1524mm front and 1521mm rear. Getting in and out of the vehicle is really comfortable as it has front doors that have an opening of almost 90. In addition, the rear doors are sliding.

The load capacity ranges from 775 liters to 3,500 liters depending on how the interior is configured. In addition, to this must be added the 49.5 liters of storage that are distributed by the distinctive storage compartments at the front and rear of the cabin.

The technological equipment of the new Townstar Combi it is solvent. Other components include LED headlights (fitted as standard), 360º vision camera, traffic sign recognition, lane change assistant, trailer assistant, hill start assistant, emergency brake assist, anti-crash assist. side wind and dual zone climate control.

The interior of the new Nissan Townstar. In its range there will be a 100% electric variant

The engine of the new Nissan Townstar 2022



Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood of the new Townstar there is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that develops a power of 130 hp and 240 Nm of maximum torque. A block that complies with the Euro 6D emissions standard and that declares an average fuel consumption of 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers.

Drivers who are ready to venture into the world of fully electric mobility will have at their disposal in no time a 100% electric variant. The Nissan Townstar EV It will boast a range of 285 km according to the WLTP cycle. An electric van that takes the witness of the Nissan e-NV200 that until not long ago was produced in Spain.

The Starting price of the new Nissan van is set at € 17,110. Townstar will be warranted for 5 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. It is one of the assets of Nissan’s commercial vehicle division to differentiate itself from its main competitors. And we must bear in mind that the new Townstar grapples in a category where competition is voracious.