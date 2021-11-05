Since 2017, Nintendo Switch has managed to be one of the best-selling video game consoles in history, has its sales decline begun?

The video game industry is constantly evolving, allowing more experienced gamers and those who play from time to time, enjoy the technological advances applied in this entertainment sector with hours of play, despite the fact that this costs them considerable monetary figures. In a study conducted by Statista where it shows the income generated by the video game industry in different countries, we can see that these will register more than 100 billion dollars during 2021, a figure that is expected to continue growing considerably by 2025.

Among the different companies that benefit in this market, we have some considered the largest, due to the preference that the consumer has over them, for example PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, etc.

With the passage of time, different consoles of these brands have been manufactured, which depending on the needs, preferences or context of consumers, manage to make a decision, achieving millions of sales in both consoles and video games.

According to a study by VGChartz, some of the best-selling game consoles with the passage of time, whose competition is quite close between Nintendo and PlayStation:

PlayStation 2 – 155 million units sold

Nintedo DS 154.02 million

Game Boy / Game Boy Color – 118.69

PlayStation 4 – 115 million

PlayStation – 102.4 million

Wii – 101.63 million

PlayStation 3 – 87.4 million

Xbox 360 – 86 million

Among the success of these, there is an indispensable key factor when consumers choose to choose a console over the others, the titles that manage to create various deliveries with representative characters, where Nintendo manages to stay with a certain advantage.

According to a survey conducted by casino where the opinion of 593 millennials was taken into account, the 5 most remembered characters in video games They are Mario Bros with 92.3 percent of people remembering him, Pikachu with 83.5 percent, Pacman with 85.5 percent, Sonic with 85.1 percent, and Luigi with 85 percent, most of which belong to Nintendo. This has been an important factor to take into account about the sales levels in the consoles of Nintendo.

Despite this, if you are a connoisseur of the world of video games, you may realize that some of the consoles discussed above have already been on the market for more than 10 years, most of these being discontinued, but brands are constantly creating new consoles that manage to win over their old and old consumers year after year, such is the case of Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s current weapon with which it is competing with other brands in the number of console sales, registering 101.6 million consoles sold, a considerable figure taking into account the other competition with next-generation consoles, such as the Xbox One, Series X, PlayStation 4, 5 and PC sales.

However and like all products, these have a certain moment in which they achieve their highest number of sales, as well as these begin their decline, either because there are more options on the market, a new product from the same brands, or some that managed to do things better; moment that seems to be coming for him Nintendo Switch.