Google gave its employees until December 3 to declare their vaccination status in relation to covid-19. In addition, according to CNBCIf they do not comply with the request or declare a medical or religious exemption that does not convince Alphabet’s human resources managers, they will lose their jobs.

The news is known this Wednesday, December 15 through CNBC, which cites an internal email in which the company warns staff of the consequences if they have not yet complied with the company’s vaccination provisions by January 18.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated or who have not obtained a valid exemption will be placed on “30-day paid administrative leave.”

Google will then put them on “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and if they ultimately still fail to comply, it will fire them.

The memorandum says that the decision is made “to comply with the executive order” issued by the federal administration led by Joe Biden.

Under that decree, all US companies with more than 100 workers must be fully vaccinated by January 18.

While the order is in something of limbo after a couple of federal courts blocked its implementation, Google may have chosen to go ahead with its plans to ensure it complies should the rule take effect.

The email that publishes CNBC It also says that “anyone who enters a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved reason that allows them to work or enter the offices without being,” and clarifies that “PCR tests for covid are not a valid alternative to vaccination ”.

Google also gives another option to those who refuse to get vaccinated: switch jobs to another where they can work remotely.

If they can’t get a valid medical or religious exemption, Alphabet told employees they can “explore” other roles within the company that don’t conflict with the order that takes effect in January.

“If they can find that role and it doesn’t require office work, they can also work permanently remotely in the future,” Google says.

Google, vaccines and the return of the home office

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in July that the company would require the full vaccination schedule for those returning to the offices.

At that time, the strategy was to reopen everything in January 2022.

But earlier this month, with the rise in infections and the arrival of omicrons, Google told employees in the United States that it still would not require them to return from the home office.

However, Pichai encouraged workers to continue the return process “where conditions allow reconnecting with colleagues in person and begin to regain the muscle memory of being in the office more often.”