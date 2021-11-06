The Nintendo switch It has been on the market since 2017 and its creators consider that it still has potential to be squeezed. Therefore it is not surprising that Nintendo is still not clear about how it will be – and therefore, when it will arrive – its successor. This was stated by the Japanese company in a briefing following the publication of its most recent financial results.

As published VGCDuring the meeting, the directors of Nintendo referred to possible plans for a next generation of consoles. Specifically, it was mentioned that they are in “internal discussions” about what hardware concept to adopt and what horizon to set in terms of a release date. It is clear that the performance of the Nintendo Switch on the market is satisfactory and those in Kyoto do not feel the need to rush the arrival of a new device.

In fact, the report mentions that Nintendo believes that the Switch is only in the middle of its life cycle, and that the performance in sales it can grow for the sixth consecutive year thanks to the launch of the version with OLED screen. To encourage the sale of the newest variant of its console, the company lowered the price of the original model in Europe in mid-September.

Bear in mind, however, that in recent days it became known that the Japanese lowered their expectations of manufacturing and distribution of the device, due to the shortage of components.

Chip shortage affects Nintendo Switch and future Nintendo projects

Beyond the problems caused by the shortage of chips on the production and distribution of the Switch, Nintendo considers that the lack of components it also impacts on the development of new hardware.

According to Reuters, the head of Nintendo’s development team, Ko Shiota, raised the issue in a meeting with analysts. “The semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development. We are looking to replace components and adjust designs to try to reduce the impact,” he explained.

For now, Nintendo puts the emphasis on continuing to strengthen the ecosystem related to the Switch. The console has almost 93 million units shipped and the Asian company bet to surpass the Wii brand (101.6 million) for March 2022, at the close of the fiscal year.