Meteorologists point out that an intense storm is reaching Spain and that the cold will be polar. It will snow and rain in various cities. Freezing temperatures that we can put a brake on with technical garments designed for skiing or snow or simply to go to the snow. Above all, it is important to have a good jacket or coat. So we hunt Several snow jackets to stand up to the cold without neglecting style.





We started a light gray model from Roxy. A design featuring 10K ROXY DryFlight technology with “excellent waterproofing” and “WarmFlight 2/3 rating. very hot insulation with little volume“. So we have in our hands a light, timeless and useful garment. 189.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.





Billie Roxy Women’s Ski Jacket





Fuchsia lovers can opt for this Roxy model with fur on the hood. This jacket is breathable and insulating, according to the brand, and “the vents with mesh interior under the arms allow breathability”. 189.99 euros.

Roxy Fuchsia Snow Jacket





We jump to the Columbia catalog. The firm proposes this black jacket designed for outdoor activities, it has “active fit, optimal combination of warmth, breathability and elasticity”. 132.98 euros (depending on size).

Columbia AVA Alpine Insulated Hooded Ski Jacket, Woman, Black, M





On the other hand, Rip Curl has this salmon colored jacket with a rds certified goose down filling, 10k10k membrane and elastic structure. A very warm design. 299.99 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Women’s Thread Down Jacket Rip Curl Ski Down Jacket





Patterned designs are a must for those who love to attract attention. Protest bets on this jacket Animal Print which offers “a water resistance of 10K and a breathability of 10g. In addition, it carries a padded layer that offers great warmth: the air is trapped between the seams and creates an insulating layer. “169.95 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Dallas Protest Women’s Ski Jacket





Roxy has made us fall in love with this floral jacket. The brand points out that “15K ROXY DryFlight technology provides great impermeability in difficult weather conditions, and in this way, it is possible to eliminate moisture. The PrimaLoft Black insulation perfectly mimics the warmth, softness and compression of natural goose down to keep you comfortable in all conditions. “€ 279.99.

Printed snow jacket





On a more economical price range We found this patterned jacket from Roxy. With a black background and warm flowers, this model promises to be comfortable and functional. 96.91 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Roxy Torah Bright Jetty – Women’s Snow Jacket Snow Jacket, Women, true black magnolia, S





Ecoalf signs this irregular cut three-quarter padded coat with a hood. It is made with 100% recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles. 259.90 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Ecoalf women’s long hooded down jacket





Gant and Diemme launch one of the most desired collaborations of the moment. This oversized boxy jacket in chocolate color it is gorgeous. 449 euros.

Gant x Diemme jacket





