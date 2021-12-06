How we wanted Netflix to present the movie Don’t Look Up (No Look Up) that promises to be one of the sensations of this next season. And it is that in this film of the platform, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio put themselves in the shoes of two astronomers who undertake a media tour to warn humanity of a comet that is going to impact the Earth although no one takes them seriously.

The fact is that this weekend the premiere was celebrated with a somewhat reduced red carpet, but in which we have been able to see its protagonists, being Jennifer Lawrence with her big pregnant belly who has stolen all the lights and flashes of the event.

The actress has posed with a stunning Dior design loaded with sparkling fringes and cape-style sleeves. One of those lookazos with which we take off our hat and with which we barely look at his partner in pose and ribbon.





Now we only have to see the movie and this exceptional cast underway.

Photos | Gtres