Vitamins help our bodies function properly. Today we will talk about the fat-soluble vitamin of group D, which it is acquired through the sun and certain foods.

This vitamin is really important if we want to have good health, especially at the bone and muscle level. Being so important, we have decided to show you the nine foods with more vitamin D and the keys to synthesize it better.

Foods that contain vitamin D

Cod liver oil : It is undoubtedly one of the best sources of vitamin D and omega 3, thanks to its healthy fat content.

: It is undoubtedly one of the best sources of vitamin D and omega 3, thanks to its healthy fat content. Salmon and other blue fish : salmon is the king of vitamin D, in fact it provides a very high amount of it , specifically about 10.9 micrograms per 100 grams. Vitamin D can also be found in herring, sardines, tuna, and conger eel.

: , specifically about 10.9 micrograms per 100 grams. Vitamin D can also be found in herring, sardines, tuna, and conger eel. Oysters : it is the shellfish that has more vitamin D, as well as zinc, iron, folic acid and vitamin B.

: it is the shellfish that has more vitamin D, as well as zinc, iron, folic acid and vitamin B. Egg or yolk: Vitamin D is found in the whole egg, but especially in the yolk, which is where the fat is found. Therefore, You can get vitamin D from both the yolk and the whole egg.





Animal milk and plant milk According to a recent report, both plant and animal milk have around 3mcg of vitamin D per cup.

According to a recent report, both plant and animal milk have around 3mcg of vitamin D per cup. Yoghurt : yogurts, being a direct derivative of milk, also contain vitamin D, which is it’s perfect for vegetarians .

: yogurts, being a direct derivative of milk, also contain vitamin D, which is . Cheese : especially semi-cured and cured cheeses are those with a higher proportion of vitamin D, since they concentrate higher proportions of fat.

: especially semi-cured and cured cheeses are those with a higher proportion of vitamin D, since they concentrate higher proportions of fat. Mushrooms and mushrooms : they have some vitamin D, especially those who are heavily exposed to ultraviolet light from the sun , where you can increase your content of this micronutrient.

: they have some vitamin D, especially , where you can increase your content of this micronutrient. Fortified cereals: there are some cereals of some brands that contain vitamin D. Although it is always advisable to choose those that do not have added sugars and are the least processed, within the options we have.

Keys to better synthesize vitamin D

Daily sun exposure

According to an article, the skin is the greatest source of vitamin D, therefore, exposing yourself to the sun for 5-15 minutes can help improve the synthesis of vitamin D and even maintain it at adequate levels.

In fact, sun exposure is the best way to acquire and maintain vitamin D levels, always bearing in mind that prolonged sun exposure can increase the risk of skin cancer or early aging.

Incorporate foods rich in vitamin D into your diet

Another way by which the body can obtain vitamin D is through the list of foods that we have shown you previously, These contain enough amounts of this micronutrient necessary to maintain good health.





What’s more, they are perfectly suitable for incorporating them into your diet and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet.

Opt for vitamin D supplements, in the case of deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency it is very common in countries where sun exposure is insufficient and in people who do not consume all those foods rich in vitamin D.

If that is your case, there is an alternative that can prevent this deficit from damaging your health, which is vitamin D supplementation. It is a very good option since it improves your health, especially muscle quality or sleep.

