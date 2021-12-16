New Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, characteristics, price and technical sheet

When it comes to giving a new life to our old TVs We can choose to install an external media player connected directly to an HDMI port. They are simple equipment to configure and handle offering us similar functionalities that a smart TV last generation.

The latest proposal in this regard comes from the hand of Xiaomi with its new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, a device that represents the renewal of its previous original Stick but now comes with more power, 4K resolution and some interesting surprises.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, technical characteristics

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 106.8 x 29.4 x 15.4mm 42.8g OUTPUT RESOLUTION 4K (UHD) PROCESSOR AND MEMORY Quad-core Cortex-A35 GPU Mali-G31 MP2 2GB STORAGE 8 GB OPERATING SYSTEM Android TV 11 Google Chromecast built-in WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi: 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4GHz / 5GHz Bluetooth 5.0 WIRED CONNECTIONS HDMI micro USB (power) AUDIO AND VIDEO FORMATS Dolby Vision AV1 VP9 H.265 H.264 MPEG-2 MPEG-1 DTS HD Dolby Atmos PRICE N / A





We are faced with a device in the already usual rectangular format finished in black plastic, the HDMI connector main and a microUSB port to obtain the necessary power supply. The main change in appearance with respect to the previous model is found in the modification of the Mi logo in favor of the full “Xiaomi” silkscreen, but otherwise it is practically identical.





However, the real changes are found inside, since this new model is more powerful and offers more possibilities of use. To get started, your hardware has improved and now we have a quad core processor Cortex-A35 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 2GB of RAM, which should mean a higher performance of this with respect to what we had been experiencing with the original TV Stick, especially when opening and moving through applications thanks to the fact that the available memory has doubled.

The operating system and file decoding capabilities have also been updated as we now have Android TV 11 standard and with the possibility of reproducing videos with AV1 codec.





Now the equipment supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it comes with a Bluetooth remote control full-size, with a built-in microphone to interact with voice commands thanks to the Google Assistant.

Price and availability

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K It has been presented Globally through the official Xiaomi website but at the moment they have not specified what will be its price and official availability date, although it is expected that it can soon arrive in countries like Spain with a price similar to the one we saw. on the original Xiaomi TV Stick below 40 euros.

