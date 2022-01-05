Out of the Favorite and Best-Selling Small Appliances last 2021, the fryer without oil has been the great star. This little gadget promises to help us achieve one of the classic resolutions every beginning of the year, that of Eat healthier.

Although there are still a few days for the sales to reach all the shops (there are still a few days for them to arrive officially), it is time to organize the return to normality and start the year on the right foot. For this, small appliances that help you cook more and better and also or those that make cleaning the house easier can help you. Some of them already have discounts in some shops and most of them are Among the Amazon Bestsellers of the Last Month (which includes the most wanted on Black Friday and Christmas). Therefore, in this list some are predictably sneaked -in addition to the aforementioned oil-free fryer- others such as the robot vacuum cleaner or the cordless vacuum cleaner and some more surprising like a lint remover and an electric window cleaner.

The most sold robot vacuum cleaner to make cleaning very easy





The robot vacuum cleaner it is still in top shape and it is the appliance that has evolved the most in recent times. Many of them include the mop function and are very competitively priced. This is the case with this model (the best-selling on Amazon and in its own store). It is the Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected 1400 robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber that includes app control, connection with Alexa and Google home, special brush for pets, smart scrubbing and all with an autonomy of 160 minutes. Its normal price is € 299.00 and now 149,00 euros

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min

Traditional but bagless vacuum cleaners





Among the small appliances for cleaning there is also room for the more traditional ones like this compact bagless vacuum cleaner. It is the Rowenta model with an EffiTech engine with a 2.5-liter dirt tank, cyclonic technology, high-efficiency head and 6.2 m cable for 99.99 euros

Rowenta Compact Power XXL RO4871 2.5L Bagless Vacuum, Compact Design, EffiTech Motor, 2.5L Dirt Tank, Cyclonic Technology, High Efficiency Head, 6.2m Cable

Amazon’s Best Selling Cordless Broom / Vacuum Cleaner





Cordless vacuum cleaners are another of the best-selling appliances and it is not surprising because their easy use means that they can even replace the traditional broom and dustpan. The best seller is the Cecotec 1200 X-Treme Conga Rockstar cordless vacuum / broom. For digital use, it has 430 W, an automatic mode and 65 minutes of autonomy. With the accessory kit for 199.00 euros

Cecotec Cordless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 1200 X-Treme, Digital, 3 in 1, 430 W, 24 kPa, Automatic Mode, 65 minutes of Autonomy, 360 ° Technology, Accessory Kit

The electric window cleaner





Its use is not yet massive but the possibility of “get rid” cleaning the windows makes an electric window cleaner one of the best sellers. It is the Conga WinDroid 980 Connected model from Cecotec with iTech WinSquare technology that includes smart navigation, connection with app, vibrating mop, and cleaning in five stages. With a square design, its normal price is € 229.90 and now with a 20% discount 183.90 euros

Cecotec Window Cleaning Robot Conga WinDroid 970. iTech WinSquare, Smart Navigation, Vibrating Mop, Square Design, 5 Cleaning Modes, Security System

A lint remover to keep clothes spotless





This little utensil is perfect for keeping clothes looking new. This is the Philips GC026 / 00 electric lint remover. Suitable for all garments and with holes of three sizes it has a recommended price of € 12.99 and now with a 24% discount it stays at 9.90 euros

Philips GC026 / 00 – Electric lint remover suitable for all garments, with 3-size holes in the lint screen for any size lint

The oil-free fryer, the best-selling appliance





Without a doubt, the king appliance of 2021 is the fryer without oil. This Cosori model is the most sold and in addition to its functions it has a DOT award for its design in 2019. It is an oil-free fryer with 5.5 liter capacity in the tank It works with hot air and includes 11 programs to control from its LED touch screen. Its air fryer function stands out to keep food warm, its components are free of BPA and PFOA, it includes 100 recipes in PDF, 1700W and [Clase de eficiencia energética A+++] for 139.99 euros

COSORI 5.5L Oil Free Fryer, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 PDF Recipes, 1700W





Another best-selling model is the Cecotec Cecofry essential rapid suntouch hot air Oil Free Fryer. With 1200 W, this model has a capacity of 2.5 liters. With adjustable temperature between 80ºC to 200 ºC, in white from 52.88 euros

Cecotec Cecofry Essential Rapid SunTouch Hot Air Oil Free Fryer. 1200 W, Diet, 2,5L, digital, regolabile 80ºC – 200 ºC, white

An extra long arm hand mixer





Another essential in the kitchen is an arm mixer with different accessories to offer many functions.

Cecotec PowerGear Mash Pro 1500 W hand blender has an extra long XL foot, X-Blades with titanium blades, 21 speeds, Turbo function and five accessories. Normal price 57.90 euros and now 53.99 euros

Cecotec PowerGear 1500 XL Mash Pro Hand blender. 1500 W of Power, extra-long XL foot, X-Blades with Titanium, 21 speeds and Turbo function

An electric grill for sandwiches and more





Halfway between a sandwich maker and a small grill, this appliance is used to prepare delicious sandwiches or to make grilled meat or vegetables. It is the Cecotec Rock’n Grill 750 Full Open electric grill. With stone cladding 180º opening and 23 x 14.5 cm surface with closing clamp and cable collection hole has a small discount. Normal price 19.90 euros and now 18.95 euros

Cecotec Rock’nGrill 750 Full Open Electric Grill. 750 W, Sandwich Maker Plate, RockStone Stone Cladding, 180º Opening, 23×14.5 Surface, Locking Clip and Cable Recess

Don’t miss the foam in the coffee





One of the consequences of teleworking has been that we have found ourselves in the need to enjoy the best coffee at home and to achieve this, a practical electric frother will come in handy.

Cecotec Spume 4000 power latte milk frother with 500 watts of power without cables and three operating modes suitable for all types of milk is priced at 29.90 euros

Cecotec Power Latte Spume 4000 Milk Frother. 500 W, 115ml Capacity, Cordless, 3 Operating Modes, All Types of Milk, 360º Non-slip Base

A steamer to cook in papillote





More than a household appliance, this steamer is a kitchen accessory that will help us, like the oil-free fryer to comply our purpose to eat healthier. From Lékué, it is about a steam case with tray to cook food in papillote. A healthy and tasty way to take care of yourself for 26.74 euros

Lékué – Steam case with tray, 1-2 people, red color

