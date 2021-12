There is still more than half a year to go until the launch of the Saints Row reboot, but its authors are confident enough to show us a new look at their gameplay. During The Game Awards we were able to see this game in action and here you can take a look. Saints Row will debut for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles on August 23, 2022.



Via: The Game Awards