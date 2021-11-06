LaSalud.mx.- The Coca-Cola Mexico Foundation, hand in hand with the Mexican Red Cross, the Government of Mexico City and the Mayor’s Office of Azcapotzalco, carried out the inauguration of the new School of Nursing and Relief Base in Azcapotzalco in favor of the expansion of medical coverage and training of professionals specialized in Nursing in the country. Through this new base, more than 90 students will be trained year after year, strengthening quality, humanism and educational innovation.

The event was attended by Roberto Mercadé, President of Coca-Cola México and President of the Board of Fundación Coca-Cola; Ricardo Barreiro, undersecretary of provision of medical and emergency services of the Ministry of Health in Mexico City; Margarita Saldana, mayor of Azcapotzalco; Fernando Suinaga, national president of the Mexican Red Cross; Liliana Flores, director of the nursing school of the Mexican Red Cross CDMX and Carmen lebrija, national president of the volunteer ladies of the Mexican Red Cross.

This project will benefit not only medical care for Mexicans, but will also strengthen the quality of education in this specialty, he said. Adriana gonzalez, current student in this new School of Nursing.

In this regard, Roberto Mercadé, mentioned: “Today we have the opportunity to strengthen the health system and inspire more people to join, to continue multiplying efforts to maximize the reach of each initiative, but above all, we have the opportunity to work under the same heart for a better Mexico.“

For his part, Fernando Suinaga stressed that the School of Nursing and the Socorros Base in Azcapotzalco are part of the modernization strategy of the institution’s facilities and will serve for the training of nurses.

Ricardo Barreiro pointed out that the creation of spaces and training centers is essential to combat health problems and that these efforts should be replicated at the national level.

The mayor of Azcapotzalco, highlighted that “The objective of these institutions is to ensure the health of the population of Mexico and provide the necessary knowledge to face any situation such as the health emergency due to COVID-19. “

The new base and school will be made up of a nursing university, an emergency center, a two-level relief base with access to ambulances, two outpatient clinics, a 24-hour pharmacy, an auditorium and services. Its objectives include its incorporation into the SEP and the classrooms equipped for optimal learning.

RGP