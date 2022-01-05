If we focus on the network specifications, it has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility. In addition, we can connect it via Ethernet cable and it also has a Bluetooth connection. Simply connect it to a screen via HDMI port and start using it with our camera and microphone.

Lets create totally private meetings , in addition to providing maximum security. This significantly improves what we can obtain with platforms in the public cloud. But in addition to private meetings, this QNAP KoiBox-100W allows you to join calls through services such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet. All this in a simple and agile way.

The device KoiBox-100W uses the KoiMeeter operating system, which allows videoconferences with the best guarantees. It has 4K wireless projection, four-way communication and has local storage as one of the most interesting features.

Other QNAP devices at CES 2022

Beyond this equipment for video conferencing, QNAP has launched several more models of NAS servers for both business and personal use, as well as Wi-Fi switches and routers. We are going to see the main ones, with the most outstanding characteristics.

TS-h1290FX

The TS-h1290FX supports up to 12 U.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 / SATA SSDs. It is the first all-flash desktop NAS to be released by QNAP. This makes it perfect for an office environment. It comes equipped with a 16-core 7302P / 8-core 7302P AMD EPYC processor and incorporates 25GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity.

All of this keeps latency to a minimum, making it easy to communicate, transfer files at good speed, view and edit video in real time in 4K / 8K.

TS-464T4

On the other hand, another product that QNAP has presented at CES 2022 is the TS-464T4. Its about first Thunderbolt 4 NAS of the world. It has an Intel Celeron N5105 processor with four cores, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, native 2.5 GbE / 10 GbE connectivity and also two M.2 NVMe PCIe slots.

These features allow for high speed media editing and file sharing. It also has HDMI 2.0 output with 4K and 60 Hz capability.

HS-264

It has also presented this NAS HS-264 oriented for home users. It is quiet and allows video streaming and playback with dual 4K HDMI output. It has an Intel Celeron N5105 processor with four cores and two 2.5 GbE ports.

It is ideal to have an entertainment team at home, to be able to play videos in good quality. In addition, all this is incorporated in QNAP multimedia applications, such as QuMagie, Video Station, Music Station and Plex Media Server.

Mesh switches and routers

On the other hand, at CES 2022 QNAP has also presented some network switches and routers compatible with Mesh systems. For small and medium businesses it has presented the QSW-M2108R-2C, the QSW-M2108-2C and the QSW-M2108-2S network switches. At the user level, it has presented the QSW-11088T and QSW-1105-5T switches.

Regarding Mesh VPN and Mesh router solutions, it has presented the QHora-301W, compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 10 GbE, compatible with Mesh VPN. Also the QMiroPlus-201W, which combines a Wi-Fi Mesh 2200AC router with a 2.5 GbE NAS.