The innovative OPPO model has a horizontal orientation on the internal screen that is possible thanks to the 8.4: 9 ratio when it is closed, which leads us to find a 7.1-inch internal screen and 5.48-inch external screen . A size studied to be perfect when reading or watching multimedia content with an immersive experience. The Flexión hinge is what makes it possible, with great precision and smoothness, achieving with its design that it is 80% less noticeable compared to others.

A new concept that tries to reinvent the sector with its possibilities for the user. Model that promises a never seen folding experience , to ensure that both the hinges and the screen achieve the result that we all want, without any problem, ease and durability over time. Dual screen terminal that adapts to what we need at all times.

This design makes it possible to hold it at any angle ranging from 50 to 120 degrees. This allows us to use it however we want, either even as a mini computer when placing it on the table or as a tripod to record ourselves on the other side of the cameras. It has been put to the test and achieves up to 200,000 unmarked folds. The inner screen is LTPO and offers an adaptation to the thandle refresh from 1 to 120 Hz, automatically reaching a maximum brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The software has also been modified, so that once opened, this folding OPPO Find N works like a tablet and new simpler and more intuitive gestures have been created to, for example, divide the screen and use two apps at the same time, saving even those combinations to make them faster. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and its lenses with a ceramic plate to offer the greatest resistance.

High-end triple camera

They have not forgotten to focus on the cameras, which feature a design inspired by the OPPO Find X3 Pro, with a main lens. Sony IMX 766 50 Mpx, along with a 16MP wide angle and 13MP telephoto lens. It also has a camera for internal and external selfies to use the folding as we prefer and the software has also been worked on in this aspect for this.

It offers the possibility of making 4K HD timelapse, which bring the best result thanks to its various predefined templates. By bending the terminal itself at an angle of 60 degrees, it automatically changes the view to see the result of the photos. Using even gestures, to take photos with any shit without moving the frame.

Overpowering

To move everything we want inside it, be it games, video editors or enjoy social networks at full speed, we have the Snapdragon 888 chip along with an option of 8 + 256 GB and a superior of 12 GB of RAM of type LPDDR 5, along with 512 GB of internal memory UFS 3.1. This folding OPPO Find N is also accepted in the on-screen fingerprint reader for recognition and has a dual speaker system compatible with Dolby Atmos.

The battery is another relevant point, which grows to 4,500 mAh of capacity distributed to occupy the minimum space. It has the 33W SUPERVOOC fast charge that manages to charge 55% in just 30 minutes and reach 100% in just 70 minutes as explained by OPPO. Don’t forget about AIRVOOC 15W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Price and availability

Finally, we have to know how much this smartphone will cost us, which at the moment is only presented in China and it is not known if it will end up reaching Europe and Spain. It can be purchased in three colors, black, white and purple. The black version with a gloss effect, the white one inspired by ceramic enamel with a subtle texture and the purple one with different layers to generate attractive shine.

The date chosen for its arrival in the Asian market is December 23, when it can be purchased in its most complete version of 512 GB from 1,254 euros at the exchange or in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 storage for 1,072 euros at change.