Smart locks are gradually becoming part of our lives, offering us increasingly advanced systems to control access to our homes locally and remotely that until a few years ago we could only see in movies.

One of the manufacturers that have a catalog of this type of products in continuous expansion is Nuki, who has just presented what will be his next generation of Connected locks or Smart Locks.





The manufacturer has announced the arrival to its ranks of the Smart Lock 3.0 and Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, two new smart locks retrofittable to the doors that we already have and that basically improve their previous products with new functionalities and better manufacturing materials. In addition, they have also announced a number of new accessories such as a new door condition detection sensor and a universal cylinder. But let’s go in parts.





Smart Lock 3.0 and Smart Lock 3.0 Pro

The two new locks Nuki Smart Lock They are very similar in appearance and, as in previous generations, both versions can be mounted on many types of existing door locks without drilling holes.

Among the novelties of this season we find a engine that is now more powerful and with new gears that offer performance that they claim is quieter than before. In addition, locks can actuate directly via the button on the knob, which has an improved pressure point.





The Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 is the entry-level version to this year’s range and features the knob made of plastic and the white body. It is compatible with all products in the Nuki accessory range and can be managed through the Nuki Bridge, which we will have to buy separately.

The most advanced version is Smart Lock 3.0 Pro, which has a stainless steel knob and includes the Power Pack. It is available in black and white, it has integrated WiFi connection which takes over the function of the Nuki Bridge allowing direct connection to the Internet without having to buy more devices.





Both models are compatible with home automation systems such as Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT and they are certified as “Safe Product for Smart Home” by the German AV-Test institute.

NukiDoor and universal cylinder

The other accessories announced by the brand have been the NukiDoor External Sensor and a Universal Cylinder. The first provides information on the status of the door through the Nuki mobile app, indicating whether the door is closed or open.





If configured, the Nuki app will also sends a warning when the door is locked or when it remains open for longer than the predefined time. It is compatible with the 3.0 generation of Smart Lock.

For its part, the universal cylinder is a device that can be individually adjusted to fit most current doors and its objective is to allow to be opened and unlocked from the outside in case there is a key inside.

Price and availability

Smart locks Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 and Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 Pro can already be found on the manufacturer’s website for prices of 149 euros and 249 euros respectively, while the Nuki Door Sensor it costs 39 euros and the Universal cylinder It will come later for a price of 79 euros.

