The batman It will hit the big screen in 2022 and recently, new images were shared about Catwoman and her new costume.

The batman became one of the most anticipated films of DC Comics. Since it was announced that Robert Pattinson will step into the shoes of the new Dark Knight, fans are eager to see if he exceeds expectations. The truth is that this new film proposal has an important cast, which is made up of famous stars. Among them is Zoe Kravitz, who will have the job of putting herself in the shoes of the iconic Catwoman.

Recently, through social media, director Matt Reeves shared new images from the film. There you can see a better look at the costume that Zoe Kravitz will wear, and also the one that Robert Pattinson will wear. On more than one occasion, the actress spoke about how she prepared for the character and explained that she wanted to take into account the perception of Catwoman, in order to avoid some problems that past performances experienced.

The process of personification

I’ve read some of the comics now, but I wasn’t a fan of comics. I also tried to think of [el papel] not as Catwoman, but as a woman, how does this make me feel? How do we approach this and how do we make sure we are not fetishizing or stereotyping? I knew it had to be a real person ”, commented.

Putting herself in the shoes of this famous character in The Batman, Zoe Kravitz had to face tough training. “It is very physically demanding… It had to be in a very specific shape, and in between there was a pandemic. Every day they would put me in a catsuit at 7am, I would work 12 hours in total and then return home to exercise. It was very intense. “ Catwoman will appear alongside other villains in the film, which includes The Penguin and The Riddler, who will be the main antagonist. This new film production will hit the big screen on March 4, 2022, and it was recently revealed that it was inspired by a famous musician.

