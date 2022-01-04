The Korean company has just announced new models of its top-of-the-range televisions. Of course we talk about its OLED and Mini LED range, the two most exclusive technologies right now.

The CES in Las Vegas is now taking place, or at least the company presentations. This means that, as you may have already noticed, companies do not stop announcing new products.

They can be prototypes, as well as final products, or just future ideas. But the truth is that this beginning of January is always loaded with news.

If we focus on LG, the Korean company has just announced its novelties in terms of televisions, with its two highest ranges in focus: LG OLED G2 and LG QNED MINI LED.

LG OLED G2 and C2

With the latest advancements in OLED technology, LG says the new G2 series models have created a category of their own.

The OLED evo technology, which integrates not only this new G2 series, but also some models of the C2 series of this latest OLED range, It is a step further towards a higher quality visualization, they explain in the company.

These new models use LG2’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 smart processor coupled with new Brightness BoosterTM technology which enables G2 series TVs to offer more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.

LG’s latest G2 series will have a new 83-inch model and the world’s first 97-inch OLED model, completing the range of 55, 65 and 77-inch televisions.

For its part, LG’s C2 series offers for next year a wide variety of screen sizes, with a total of six panels of different inches: The world’s first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for gaming enthusiasts, as well as 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch TVs.

The OLED panels in this new range have been certified by the global product testing agency Intertek with 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume.

LG QNED MINI LED

LG has also presented a wide range of QNED TVs by 2022 that integrates LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, with a color reproduction that reaches a color volume of 100%.

The LG QNED Mini LED manages to go a step further in LCD technology, getting the best blacks on the market, they assure in the company.

All models from the QNED90 series are certified for 100% color consistency so that viewers get a quality image at all times, even from different viewing angles.

With these two new series, LG is ready to compete in 2022 in the television market.