The social network has begun to implement new functions for the shopping section: group stores and Shopping Live for creators.

Facebook had already announced its group monetization plans at its Facebook Comminities Summit at the beginning of November, however it is until today that it has begun its beta phase of these functions.

Meta and Microsoft join forces to bring Teams to this Facebook feature

Group stores, as the name implies, allow administrators to set up an online store with its associated Facebook page. The advantage of this mechanic is that the profits from this “store in the group” go to the administrators, who can see how it is distributed and how it is used.

This is a great way for people to sustain and keep the group going. Yulie Kwon Kim, Vice President of Product Management at Meta

An example of this use is when a user in a Facebook group asks for a recommendation on a product; If the product is related to the group, the other members can give their opinion and tag the product so that the purchase can be made immediately.

Live Shopping is a function that Facebook had already enabled for some content creators, however today a more optimal function is presented to acquire products, since instead of sending to external links, the creator will be able to tag the products directly so that their fans can make the purchase without leaving the app.

These new functions are available from today in the Facebook app on iOS and Android and they come to benefit stores and influencers due to the proximity of Black Friday and the Christmas season, since in this way they can have a better approach with their fans and potential buyers.

