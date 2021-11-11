LG has launched in Spain the new CineBeam PF610P projector, a product that stands out above all for that increase in brightness, achieving up to 1,000 ANSI lumens and becoming the best Full HD projector offered by the manufacturer in this category. In addition, it also incorporates compatibility with a multitude of applications through webOS 5.0, being able to enjoy all the streaming content as if it were a television.

The projector had been launched last October in the US market and it is now when is now available for purchase through authorized LG channels. Below these lines we leave you with the table of technical specifications of the same.

LG CineBeam PF610P

LG CineBeam PF610P Projector type Four channel RGGB LED light source Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Brightness 1,000 ANSI lumens Contrast 150,000: 1 Screen size up to 120 inches Sound system 2 x 3W OS webOS 5.0 with access to application store and streaming services Connectivity Bluetooth, Audio out (3.5mm and optical), RJ45 port, 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A Useful life 30,000 hours Price 899 euros

LG currently offers several models in its CineBeam range, such as the HU810P, designed to view content in 4K UHD. In this case we are talking about a cheaper model, although with some similar features. And is that the CineBeam PF610P reaches 120 inches diagonally, offering a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and compatibility with HDR10.

With 1,000 ANSI lumens, This projector transmits its beam of light through four RGBB LED channels, which has a useful life of 30,000 hours according to the manufacturer. Obtaining a contrast of 150,000: 1, this projector also has a throw ratio of 1,195: 1.

This projector has two speakers of 3W each, also having Bluetooth to connect it to external speakers. Its compatibility with the numerous streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and others, is supported by the integration of webOS 5.0 as an operating system. Thus, the projector offers all the Smart TV features found in televisions.

The CineBeam PF610P features WiFi connectivity and It is also compatible with AirPlay and Miracast technologies for sending content through Android and iOS devices.

Price and availability

The projector is already available in stores in Spain, and can be purchased at a price of 899 euros.

