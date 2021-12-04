New game modes coming to Halo Infinite soon

There is no doubt that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It is extremely fun, although it currently has a very limited selection in terms of its game modes. Fortunately, that will change in the future since 343 Industries He promised to add more in the coming weeks.

John junyszek, community manager for 343i, announced via social networks that the study is focused on implementing new game modes for online, specifically, Party, SWAT, and Free-For-All.

Let’s talk about the Halo Infinite playlists. We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we have plans to add Fiesta, SWAT, and Free-For-All playlists currently. They will not be available on December 8, but the team is working hard to have them ready before the end of the year. “

Let’s talk about Halo Infinite playlists!

We’ve been reading your feedback, and we’re working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won’t land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year 👊 – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) December 3, 2021

In addition to the various game modes for the multiplayer, another of the priorities for its developers has to do with the progression of the Battle pass, which promise to improve from next week.

Halo Infinite will debut next December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: It was expected that Halo Infinite would receive new game modes in the future, but at least we know that they will take much less time to arrive than anticipated. It’s a shame Fiesta is going away for the time being, as it was one of my favorite modes.

Via: ComicBook