In each device there are always alternatives and it is up to you to choose the one that best suits your needs, for example, for a computer you have hundreds of mice, keyboards, webcams, routers, etc., well, in terms of consoles you have many options of I control for Xbox, and this time I’m going to talk about Horipad Pro, a command with a great quality that you can find on Amazon for a price of 50 euros.

The Horipad Pro is a controller for Xbox that has a great advantage and is thate being a wired remote control, you do not need batteries to use it at any time, whenever you need it it will work. In terms of functionality, it must be said that it has the same characteristics of the original controls but adds a few more so that it can satisfy the needs you have as a gamer.

The control has dual vibration motor thus offering a better sensation of the game that will become more intense and immersive in combination with a good screen and headphones.You can also regulate this vibration for both the control and the triggers, each one separately, with the complementary application you can adjust all the parameters you want, to highlight that this application is compatible with Xbox and PC.

You can adjust the controller however you want in up to 4 game profiles, so depending on the game or the type of game you can switch from one profile to another with the push of a button. You can also adjust the volume and sensitivity of the microphone with total ease so you don’t take your eyes off the screen while you play your game.

This remote It is compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, you can also use it with your PC and it is easy to configure it in both cases thanks to the companion application. Has the Xbox seal of approval which means that it has an official license as it has undergone various performance tests to guarantee you the best possible quality and experience with this product.

On the other hand, the products without this license did not undergo any procedure that evaluated the quality of said product, mentioning that these tests are carried out by Microsoft itself. Because When buying Xbox accessories, try as much as possible that they have the Microsoft / Xbox seal since these have support for updates and have compatibility improvements.

In this case the command Horipad Pro has this seal and is a guarantee of reliability, 50 euros For a controller that offers an attractive alternative on the Xbox controller market it is worth the money.

