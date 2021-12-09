new DSM, router and more

For system administrators we now have Active Insight , a monitoring service and resolution of incidents that we have available from version DSM 7.0. This functionality allows us to centrally monitor all the NAS servers that we want, in addition, now Hyper Backup pending tasks can be monitored from Active Insight, to ensure that the backups are carried out correctly and automatically.

The new DSM 7.1 operating system it will improve performance when sharing files on the local network, providing better speed and also better support for multi-channel SMB and distributed file systems. We must remember that Synology launched its C2 Storage for companies a few months ago, where we will have a hybrid approach, on the one hand we will store the content on the NAS, but we will have the possibility to synchronize this content with Hybrid Share to reduce bandwidth restrictions and improve collaborative work. If we have a team with remote workers, we will have full control over their data, regardless of its location, thanks to Synology Drive’s unified file server and the new mobile app available.

In the new version DSM 7.1 We will have support for full DSM backups, allowing you to configure new protection and restoration formats for complete Synology devices. We will also have Surveillance Station 9.0, which has a very elaborate user interface and offers all the necessary tools to faster security professionals, in addition, Synology will launch C2 Surveillance, to allow homes and companies to store all recordings in the C2 cloud, at the time they are done on the NAS server, all simultaneously and securely.

Synology RT6600ax, the new router with WiFi 6

The manufacturer Synology will soon launch its first router with the WiFi 6 standard. This new router will be launched in the first quarter of 2022, and in the second quarter compatibility with the RT2600ac and MR2200ac will be launched to form a complete WiFi Mesh network in our home, in this way, we will not have to buy several RT6600ax models, which is the top of the range of the brand.

The main characteristics of this new router is that it has simultaneous triple band with AX6600 class WiFi 6, in addition, we will have compatibility with the 6GHz band, so it is a 6E WiFi router. Thanks to this new frequency band, we will be able to achieve high wireless speeds thanks to the fact that this frequency band is free, and we will be able to use channel widths of 160MHz to achieve the best performance. Another very important feature is that we have a 2.5G Multigigabit port, to have the best wired performance.

This new router will incorporate the SRM 1.3 operating system with the latest news in security and functionalities, in addition, we will have a new DS router application available to manage and monitor all aspects of the new router, allowing us to create new WiFi networks, configure parental control, web filtering or establishing traffic control schemes.

Soon in RedesZone we will have the opportunity to test this new router with WiFi 6E, so we can see first-hand the real performance that it is capable of providing.