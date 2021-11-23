Electro returns to action in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and everything indicates that Max Dillon has found Stark technology to further his ambitions

Jamie Foxx was one of the first villains who confirmed his presence as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so one of the doubts that revolved in relation to the return of Max Dillon was his appearance, which would have Stark Indistries technology.

It may interest you: When is the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Mexico?

In social networks, images of the spot that Sony Pictures shared on social networks circulate, where more details of the suit that Electro will use can be seen, which reaches the appearance of comics based on electrical energy.

One of the details that highlights the networks is the use of a pair of reactors similar to those used by Tony Stark, which gave energy to the different suits he built, even after Iron Man 3, when he managed to eliminate the splinters that could kill him after the kidnapping he lived in Afghanistan.

In the comics, Max Dillon debuted in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man # 9 (February, 1964), where the accident he suffers while working as an electrician is narrated, which instead of killing him, endowed him with powers, which are on augmented with technology stolen from Stark Industries.

On the tapes Jamie Foxx played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) ) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Don’t Miss: Electro Completed The Sinister Six For The MCU

Source: Sony Pictures Canada

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction