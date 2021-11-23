The first series of the Blade Runner universe has already been released and its protagonist, Jessica Henwick, spoke about the impact that Black Lotus has had on it.

One of the most recognized titles in science fiction, Blade runner, came back on the public’s radar a few years ago. Even so, and as if that were not enough, now he has more plans to grow this franchise. One of the ideas is an anime series, which has already shown the characters it will present. Is about Black lotus, an animated series that will be based, unlike the two previous productions, on a replicant and not on a policeman.

For this, the actress Jessica henwick, who was present at Star Wars – Episode VII, game of Thrones and Iron fist, was chosen as the protagonist. The interpreter gives her voice to Elle. In this way, she referred to the experience.

“It’s so good. I love the original Blade Runner so much. I never thought that the opportunity would arise for that world to open up. They have spent so many years with nothing and they are very protective of intellectual property. So, I felt over the moon that they let me be a part of it.

I didn’t have that daunting feeling because Elle is a new creation. If they came to me and said, “We are going to do a Blade Runner series and it will be about this character that has already been played, or this character that was in 2049,” then I would be more scared because then the audience has an attachment to the performance of that actor and they will always confront you with them. That’s the yardstick. With Elle, she’s a new creation, so it was liberating to be able to do that within the confines of the Blade Runner universe and say, “Okay, this is the tone I have to play. This is the world. I know the voice will sound like this. This is very realistic. It’s a movie that acts more than makes anime sounds“Mentioned the actress

The series, in 3D anime format, is now available in HBO Max.

Source: Collider