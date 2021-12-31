It would be an open world game where you can recruit NPCs and everything

A few months ago it began to circulate that the creators of Days Gone, Sony Bend Studio, was preparing a Men in Black game, although so far it has not been officially confirmed by PlayStation. Now, new details have emerged details of this supposed Men in Black game that would arrive exclusively for PS4 and PS5 consoles.

How can we read through Reedit, this rumor comes from the 4Chan forums, which are not particularly famous for their credibility, but it is worth a look, as the project aims to be quite important. It would have open world and everything, a big step up from previous games in the franchise that came out alongside the first movies.

These would be the first playable details of the new Men in Black game:

Open world

Progress through agent ranks as a level system, different backgrounds give different starting stats / abilities. For example, the policeman’s background gives a more physical character, the chef’s background gives better elements for improvement, etc.

Weapon upgrade system, the starting pistol is the Cricket

Freedom to “neurolize” random civilians who might see you in the course of your missions, but are encouraged to do so covertly. If you abuse too much, you will be penalized, one of the penalties is an agent rank degradation.

Day / night cycle, aliens are most active at night, not all are hostile

Certain NPCs can be recruited if you see them performing some kind of impressive feat; if they pass the test and are accepted, you are recommended for promotion (rank of agent)

The plot involves a classic 1950s alien abduction pandemic in which aliens abduct humans to experiment, but there is a twist.

A job offer anticipates the remake of a great RPG saga for PS5

For the moment, it is advisable to take this information with some caution, as it is not officially confirmed. If it’s really a Bend Studio game, it will likely make an appearance at one of the upcoming PlayStation events heading into 2022. No approximate release date is mentioned.

