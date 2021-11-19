It was for a long time one of the most attractive titles to come for Xbox One. Microsoft took a big step in the Asian market allying with PlatinumGames, Bayonetta’s parents, to shape Scalebound. The exclusive aimed very high in his presentations.

However, when everything seemed to be going smoothly, Microsoft surprised by canceling the work in 2017. The company wanted to focus its efforts on other projects, without going into detail about the reasons for this decision. For its part, from the developer they also regretted the situation, to later recognize from PlatinumGames that it was a mutual failure.

Now, Hideki kamiya has taken the floor again to talk about Scalebound. This time he did it through a talk on the Cutscenes channel, where he went into more detail about what really happened.

“We didn’t have enough experience, which led to what happened in the end. I am sorry for Microsoft who had placed their trust in us as a business partner “, explains the director of Platinum.

Kamiya adds that “I wanted to go back to a photorealistic aesthetic. I thought it was also a necessary lens for Platinum to improve our graphic skills and take the next step towards modern video game creation. ”However, everything went awry due to entering an unfamiliar zone.

“We were working in a field that we were not used to. We were developing on the Unreal Engine and we also lacked what it takes to know how to build a game with online features. The obstacles we had to overcome were very big.”

On Scalebound we would team up with a huge dragon, in a world full of fantasy and with luxurious visuals. Kamiya had been inspired by various titles from his childhood, but we already know the ending. Now, Platinum is immersed in other projects, such as Babylon’s Fall.