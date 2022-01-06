The present day, myHoYo released version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, which makes this title full of new content, same that is included during the annual event of the Rite of the Lantern and it will bring us two amazing outfits for 2 popular characters.

That’s right, alternate dresses will be available soon, available in version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, which brings with her will debut 2 new outfits for Ningguang and Keqing, who will leave their usual clothes to wear fabulous ball gowns that will be part of the collection Teyvat Fashion and with which they will celebrate the annual event of Rite of the Lantern.

“During the magnificent Rite of the Lantern the threads woven by hard work intertwine with a graceful and elegant appearance”, tells us miHoYo, when describing the details of the costumes of Keqing.

And regarding Ningguang, “The purple skirt enhances her beauty and elegant figure while the butterfly wings on her ankles give her a touch of grace”, speaking clearly, about her special outfit.

What you might be wondering is how can you get them? Well, the good news is that you could get them for free, you will only have to be part of the Rite of the Lantern Fleeting Iridescence event, so it is a limited time promotion. .

Pay attention, because we will tell you what you have to do to get the dress from Ningguang.

First, you must complete all the requirements of Brushstrokes of the Moon to get the orchid ball gown. As well as getting more rewards, like, for example, the possibility of obtaining a 4-star Liyue character of your choice.

You must take into account that to participate in this event you must have Adventure Rank 28 or higher and have completed the Archon mission Chapter I, Act III: A new rising star and Intermediate, Act I: The crane returns with the wind. If you haven’t, you have time to prepare, as the fleeting iridescence event will start on January 25 and it will unfold in later days.

Now regarding Keqing, it will be a little more difficult to get her glamorous new outfit Lavish grace, since you will need to buy it with real money. We say this because this outfit can only be purchased with Genesis Crystals, precisely in exchange for 1350 units in the Closet Shop inside the game.

This price will be available only from January 5 to February 14, 2022 (that is, during version 2.4). After this period, the price will amount to 1,680 Genesis Crystals and will become your usual cost.

But in case you can’t be a part of this year’s Rite of Lantern event, don’t worry, you can get the Ningguang Gala Orchid outfit in exchange for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

These two amazing outfits will remain permanently available in the in-game store even after the festivities are over.