Among the great variety of characters we can select Pudge, one of the most used in Dota 2, not only for his extremely terrifying appearance, but also for how devastating it can be against your opponents. This giant always carries a hook with him to catch his opponents from long range and eliminate them with forceful blows.

Pudge was formerly a Quoidge butcher who He worked in the Endless Fields of Slaughter, where he was in charge of collecting the remains, cutting them and eating a little of them to clean the area, so that the warriors could continue fighting without problems. He is a very effective character on offense, but you have to know how to control him very well, since a false step could make him a bad Hero for the team, so that this does not happen we leave you everything you need in our complete guide to Dota 2.

Pudge’s roles in Dota 2

It is considered practically like the tank, a great warrior that can be resistant to most attacks. In turn, it is a good choice to be Initiator and lead, or keep opting for its best features like Nuker and Disabler, roles that make it perfect to ambush any type of opponent.

Pudge’s abilities in Dota 2

There are some great special moves that allow Pudge to gain advantages in combat, since they are mainly based on hurting or weakening the enemy to make him vulnerable to attacks. In short, the ideal is to learn to use the skills to hunt down opponents.

Meat Hook

Lures the target towards him with the hook, dealing a devastating blow that can kill him if he is low on health. Is is the most used skillIdeal for creating long-range traps, many players use it to lure enemy Heroes from hiding to finish them off.

Rot

Generates a toxic cloud that damages and slows enemies nearby, including Pudge. It is good to activate it when someone is hitting you or has caused some immobile effect on you.

Pile of Meat

Improve your magic resistance and strength each time you kill enemies.

Quarter

Incapacitates and damages an enemy by luring it towards it to engulf it. This is a great power to destroy the opponents of medium or low life.

Pudge’s talent tree in Dota 2

The talent tree is very important to Pudge as it is a good place to upgrade skills like the Meat Hook. As it is a power that you are going to use it constantly in the confrontations, it is essential that it is maximized, then we leave you what are the things to choose at the beginning of the Talent Tree:

Level 10: +4 Armor OR -14% Rot Slow. Both are good options, choose the most suitable for the situation you are in.

+4 Armor OR -14% Rot Slow. Both are good options, choose the most suitable for the situation you are in. Level 15: 10% Lifesteal per spell or +120 Meat Hook damage. The Hook is something that you will use frequently, so it is good to improve it.

10% Lifesteal per spell or +120 Meat Hook damage. The Hook is something that you will use frequently, so it is good to improve it. Level 20: +0.8 second Dismemberment duration or -4 second Meat Hook cooldown. Again the Hook is always the best option at the beginning of the talent tree.

+0.8 second Dismemberment duration or -4 second Meat Hook cooldown. Again the Hook is always the best option at the beginning of the talent tree. Level 25: x 1.79 damage / heal for Butcher or +1.5 strength per victim for Pile of Meat. You will gain more advantage with the Pile of Meat upgrade.

Advantages and weaknesses of Pudge in Dota 2

He is one of the best hunters that can be found in Dota 2, a fearsome character that serves mainly to eliminate enemies or prepare traps so that allies have the opportunity to kill them, even in the first stage of the game. It has many life and strength points that can be further increased, as well as the ability to prevent spell immunity with their abilities. However, there are some disadvantages to consider when playing with it:

He is not good at working in a team, It’s best to beat enemies alone, but with allies like Omniknight, Crystal Maiden, Bloodseeker, Lifestealer, Tiny, Outworld Destroyer, Pugna, or Techies, you can get along really well.

It’s best to beat enemies alone, but with allies like Omniknight, Crystal Maiden, Bloodseeker, Lifestealer, Tiny, Outworld Destroyer, Pugna, or Techies, you can get along really well. Low armor.

Is one of the characters slower from Dota 2.

from Dota 2. It has no exhaust system.

Must use the Meat Hook a lot so that it works well in the game.

Strong heroes before Pudge

Nyx Assassin.

Night Stalker.

Outworld Destroyer.

Tidehunter.

Weaver.

Mirana.

Legion Commander.

Bristleback.

Anti-Mage.

Dazzle.

Monkey King.

Weak heroes before Pudge

Crystal Maiden.

Drow Ranger.

Bloodseeker.

Moon.

Techies.

Zeus.

Tinker.

Specter.

Items for Pudge in Dota 2

Pudge has obvious disadvantages that have to be bypassed somehow, We may not be able to completely disappear them, but with some special objects we are going to improve characteristics such as their armor, speed, and general dexterity on the battlefield.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Basilius ring.

Boots of Speed.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Boots of Tranquility.

Spiritual Ring.

Urn of Shadows.

Defiant Hood.

Ethereal Lens.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Spiritual Vessel.

Fragment of Aghanim.

Occasional Objects

Hurricane Pica.

Knife Mesh.

Guardian Greaves.

Crimson Protector.

Heart of Tarasca.

Shiva protection.

Translation Dagger.

For this Hero the most important thing is the objects, so do not forget to equip them when necessary, you will see that they make a big difference. It should be noted that to buy them it is essential that you learn how to get a lot of gold in Dota 2.

How to level up a fast hero in Dota 2

