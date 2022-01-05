The first title that we have mentioned above and that is part of the popular Microsoft office suite. In fact, we can safely say that this text editor is the most popular and used in the world. A good part of all this is given thanks to the work of the Redmond giant and the updates and new versions that it has been sending us.

In this way, the text editors that we can find in the market today, not just Microsoft’s Word, have become powerful software solutions. And it is that in addition to the basic tasks that they propose to us, we can carry out many more complex ones thanks to the integrated functions that we find. Getting the most out of these programs will depend on how much we want to delve into how they work. Hence precisely that at this time for example Word is trained to meet the needs of an ordinary user or any large company.

When we install the aforementioned office suite on our computer, it includes several applications. The aforementioned Word is included here. This is prepared so that we can work with it from the first moment and configured with the most common parameters. But how could it be otherwise, we have a multitude of options for program settings and thus adapt it to our needs.