A new month is about to come to an end and therefore video on demand platforms cannot relax. In that sense, today Netflix shows in video its main premieres for the month of August, which arrives loaded with content for all audiences waiting for the highlights of the year to land, such as the second seasons of Sex Education and The Witcher, scheduled for September and December, respectively. In the meantime, we will tell you about some of the featured releases for next month, although you can see them for yourself in depth in the video that you will find just below these lines.

As you can see, August arrives loaded with Spanish series, three of them from catalog (Physics or Chemistry, El barco, El internado) and the second season of a Spanish production such as Valeria. Speaking of Netflix’s own productions, the month will feature Beckett (with John David Washington and Alicia Vikander), Sweet girl (with Jason Momoa) or My first kiss 3, as well as the premiere of a new original series such as The Director, starring Sandra Oh.

Netflix cancels Maldita after its first season

Fans of anime They are also in luck, because next month Edens Zero will arrive and one of the star content, The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, the animated spin-off that will focus on the youth of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, and that will serve as an introduction to the character before the second season of The Witcher. All this and much more will arrive on Netflix in August, although to know the rest of the details we will still have to wait for a few more dates.