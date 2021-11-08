Just a few days ago, Netflix announced the arrival of its gaming platform for Android. Specific, Netflix Games allows access to a – for the moment – reduced catalog of games by subscribing to the series and movies service. That is, it is not necessary to pay an additional fee. IOS users, however, do not yet have this feature available. The company plans to implement it soon, but, as revealed Bloomberg, with a solution to avoid breaking the rules of the App Store.

The aforementioned media claims to have obtained information from the Netflix app code thanks to the developer Steve Moser, who discovered that, in principle, Games must be downloaded individually from the App Store for iPhone or iPad. It is expected that the user can access the catalog from the streaming service itself, in a new tab next to the different categories that Netflix already offers. However, when you click on one of the titles, the application will redirect it to the App Store. It will not only be necessary to download the game as if it were any other app. In addition, the user must log in with their Netflix account manually.

While it may seem like a practical solution for Netflix, since in this way I would not violate any of the App Store policies, for the consumer it can be a process something tedious. Performing the same each time a user wants to try a Netflix Games game and manually logging in is not instinctive at all. From BloombergIn addition, they doubt if Apple will allow Netflix to show that games tab from the app.

Netflix Games rules out Stadia solution

On Android, Netflix Games works in a similar way. Games are displayed on the Google Play Store, giving the possibility to download them independently and play by logging into an active Netflix account. The company also offers a preview of its catalog of games in the streaming app and redirects me to the Google app store to install them.

The company, yes, could have opted for a process similar to the one Stadia has on iOS. The Google gaming platform, remember, has an application available in the App Store, but this only serves to configure devices or manage the subscription. To access the service and play, it is necessary to do it from the browser, given that the App Store prohibits these types of applications.