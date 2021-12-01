SNK has announced the availability of the ACA Neo Geo series for mobile, bringing old legendary titles to life on current consoles. In addition to consoles, ACA Neo Geo titles will be available for iPhone and Android phones. The first three are already available.

The series debuts on smartphones with ‘Samurai Shodown IV’, ‘Metal Slug 5’ and ‘Alpha Mission II’ and the promise of “many more on the way.” The three games have an official price of 3.99 euros and, although they maintain the classic gameplay and graphics, they add some changes to adapt the experience to mobile phones.

Alpha Mission II

The Alpha Mission II from 1991 comes to life on mobile with the same frenzied shots. The objective is to shoot everyone who stands in your way while collecting armor and power-ups.

On Android it is indicated that it requires Android 9.0 or higher (although the download is set for Android 4.4 or higher), while on iPhone or iPad it requires iOS 11 or higher. The game includes online bookmarking function and customizable virtual control.

ALPHA MISSION II ACA NEOGEO

Metal Slug 5

Metal Slug games are not lacking precisely on mobile phones, to which the Metal Slug 5 ACA Neo Geo. The original SNK game was released in 2003 as an action game where you have to face the Ptolemaic army.

You will be able to handle Marco, Eri, Tarma or Fio as well as countless weapons and vehicles in this new edition of the classic Metal Slug. Again, it is stated to require Android 9.0 on Android and iOS 11 on iPhone or iPad, with a download of almost 200MB.

METAL SLUG 5 ACA NEOGEO

Samurai Shodown IV

The third game in this first batch of Neo Geo titles that make the leap to mobile phones is Samurai Shodown IV, a fighting game that was released initially in 1996. The game does not support using a Bluetooth controller: it only supports virtual control, at least for the moment.

You can choose between the English and Japanese versions and new modes are included in which players must compete for get the highest score. Like the rest of the games, it requires Android 9 / iOS 11 and is priced at 3.99 euros.

SAMURAI SHODOWN IV ACA NEOGEO

Via | Android Police