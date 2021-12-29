Does NASA know something we don’t know yet? For years he has been studying how the announcement that we are not alone would affect humanity.

For years, all NASA missions have been directed towards a single objective: find alien life.

The North American space agency is convinced that it will find alien life in this decade.

When I do, it will be one of the most important news in the history of Humanity, and it is necessary to know how the population is going to take it.

Considering that the Universe is infinite and there are billions of stars and galaxies, it is quite likely that life exists elsewhere, as we know it.

The stuff of life is based on common chemical elements in the universe: hydrogen, carbon, oxygen … There is no exclusive chemical component, which only occurs on Earth.

Now one thing is life in the form of bacteria, microorganisms and even animals, and a very different one, smart life. This requires thousands of years of evolution, and it is more complicated.

And here is the big question: What does NASA want to prepare humanity for? To announce extraterrestrial life, or intelligent life?

According has reported The Times, NASA has hired 24 theologians of different faiths and has brought them together at the Center for Theological Research in Princeton (United States).

For a year Christian priests, rabbis and imams have worked to study how the discovery of extraterrestrial life would affect the beliefs of millions of people.

The Times has had access to part of the conclusions, and they indicate that the beliefs of the world would not undergo significant or far-reaching changes.

Most religions have a god or gods who have created the Universe, so from that perspective extraterrestrial life would have been created by them too, and it is not a theological schism.

“The main findings are that adherents of a variety of religious traditions have ensured they can take the idea in stride.“According to the Reverend Andrew Davison, an Anglican priest and theologian at the University of Cambridge (UK) who has a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford.

This biochemist assures that the discovery of life outside the Earth would cause that “large numbers of people turned to religious traditions for guidance“.

Others see it as an announcement that would unite humanity more.

It seems that NASA can be calm: Humanity is prepared for the expected announcement of the existence of extreme life. When will it happen?

The news coincides with the launching of the Webb telescope, the most advanced in history, one hundred times more powerful than any other.