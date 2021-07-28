Look Around is a feature available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that offers Apple users to explore and interact with images in a panoramic view of a city. This Apple Maps service was introduced at WWDC 2019 when Apple introduced the news of iOS 13.

At first, the Look Around function was born to be only available in the United States but little by little it was expanding to more cities internationally. In fact, Look Around arrived in Spain at the beginning of June 2021, two years after landing in the US.

After seeing how the Apple Maps cars circulated through the large cities of Spain analyzing and collecting images of each street, each building and each monument, we can finally enjoy the wonderful Look Around functionality in our country. Therefore, it is the ideal time to share a guide to using Look Around explaining in great detail how this novelty works and how you can make the most of it on your iPhone, on your iPad and / or on your Mac computer. Let’s get started!

Look Around: The Panoramic View of Apple Maps

To start with the Look Around user guide, it is imperative to mention that, in this case, the wait has been well worth it. Apple Maps street view services work like a charm with very intuitive use mechanics, with fluid and dynamic images, and a comfortable and satisfactory user experience on all devices on which this feature is available. .

How Look Around Works

On both iPhone and iPad and Mac computers, the Look Around function is activated by pressing a button with an icon shaped like binoculars.

After activating the function, a small box immediately appears in the upper right corner of the iPad, on the iPhone it appears in the upper center and on the Mac in the upper left corner. It has a beautiful user interface whose design is very reminiscent of the Picture-in-Picture function of Multitasking on iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS.

From there, the Look Around operation is very simple. All you have to do is press on a point on the map for the application to show us 360º panoramic images from any street. Users can then zoom in, zoom out, and move the panoramic view by interacting with the screen.

How to activate Look Around on iPhone, iPad and Mac

As we mentioned, activating Look Around is very simple. Follow these steps to get started using these Apple Maps panoramic street view services.

1. Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

2. Click on the button with an icon in the shape of binoculars.

3. The application will display a floating window with the panoramic view of a miniature area.

Four. You can click on the «OK» button in the upper right corner of this window to disable Look Around.

How to use Look Around

There are different ways to explore a city through the Look Around panoramic street view. You can move with touches on the map, on the images or simply by sliding your finger through the Apple Maps interface.

These are the 3 options to explore with Look Around once you have activated the functionality:

Click on any point on the Apple Maps map.

Swipe your finger in any direction on the map.

Click on any direction of the panoramic view.

Additionally, it is also possible widen the panoramic view Look Around by zooming – separating with two fingers on the image – and of course enlarging the window to full screen by clicking on the button with an icon with two arrows located in the upper right corner of the floating window.

On the other hand, if you want to see around the area you are exploring, you just have to keep your finger pressed on the images in the panoramic view and move it in any direction.

Ultimately, we have loved the “relatively new” Look Around feature and are very satisfied with the user experience it provides. It is dynamic, effective, intuitive and very versatile. What do you think about the panoramic view of Apple Maps?