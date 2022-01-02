In 2020, the pandemic completely changed our way of life. In that year Game Pass was shown as a candidate to be the “Netflix of video games.” Now there is no doubt that it is.

At the end of 2020 I showed the list of games that I had finished thanks to Game Pass and 2021 was not going to be an exception. This past year the Microsoft service has left us some amazing games that we have enjoyed from start to finish. We are going to see the list of games that I have overcome and those that I still have pending.

List of games passed in 2021

The great thing about Game Pass is that You can play current games or games with a certain tradition or nostalgia. This allows us to enjoy countless games and have spectacular entertainment.

The oldest game I’ve played this year dates back to 2010 and the studio doesn’t even exist anymore. However, Game Pass allows us to enjoy an Xbox 360 game on the new generation of consoles and sometimes with better features. These are the games I played in 2021:

Control

Gears 5

Call of the sea

Unravel 2

Full throttle

Dishonored 2

Sonic mania

Max & The Curse of Brotherhood

Dante’s Inferno

Unruly Heroes

Wolfenstein

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Judgment

Mighty goose

Avengers

Psychonauts 2

The Artful Escape

Yakuza 0

Scarlet nexus

Yakuza Kiwami

Just cause 4

Narita boy

The most recommended of Game Pass in 2021

Of the games mentioned above it is necessary to detail certain things. Gears 5, Sonic mania Y Judgment they weren’t thanks to Game Pass. In the case of Judgment They put it on for free for three days and I had it in record time. This service, if you still do not trust it, allows you to enjoy classic games such as Max & The Curse of the Brotherhood or triple A titles like Control, Gears 5 or Dishonored 2.

This year I have been able to immerse myself in the saga Yakuza And, although some left Game Pass in December, I will buy them to continue entering the history of this video game classic. In addition, with Judgment have shown that this study can tell stories in the same city and with incredible success.

Special mention deserves Psychonauts 2. The highly anticipated game from Double Fine has garnered countless praise and its level design and storytelling have positioned it to the top of the charts. They have not needed a realistic design or the latest technology, they have told the story they wanted and how they wanted. It is highly recommended to know the history of Razputin Aquato.

Game Pass fulfills its mission: that we play what interests us. The variety available is impressive and very soon I will add the first titles of 2022 as Halo Infinite and It Takes Two, two games that I highly recommend. And you, what games have you enjoyed in the past year? Which ones do you still have pending?