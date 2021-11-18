Get an Apple AirTag with a 21% discount right now at Amazon.

AirTags have proven to be an incredibly useful device, some have even managed to locate their stolen belongings on their first day with an AirTag. And now you can get an Apple AirTag for much less as they are on sale on Amazon.

The official price for an AirTag is 35 euros, but at the moment They cost only 27.79 euros on Amazon. A very interesting offer that reduces its price by 21%. However, it is a temporary offer so it could end at any time.

Know more: AirTag

Apple AirTags offer us many advantages for the little they cost, and now you can get one at a very interesting price. Don’t lose your keys, backpack or wallet thanks to this AirTag.

AirTag Specifications

It is the smallest device that Apple has manufactured, but not because it is small it ceases to be useful, is able to save the day and locate our belongings quickly. These are its specifications:

Dimensions of an AirTag: circle with a diameter of 3.19 cm and a height of 0.8 cm.

Weight of an AirTag: 11 grams.

IP67 water resistance, capable of withstanding up to a maximum depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Bluetooth for proximity location.

Apple U1 chip for ultra-wideband connection and Precision Search.

NFC contact for Lost Mode.

Accelerometer

Speaker.

Replaceable battery type CR2032 with a duration of one year with daily use.

Quick connection with iPhone or iPad.

Locate your AirTag with the Find app.

If you are far away, millions of Apple devices will detect the AirTag and send you its location.

Without a doubt, the AirTags are a very interesting device for Apple users and now it is at a great price on Amazon. It is a good time to get hold of them taking advantage of this offer.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe