The last night of the year is usually less familiar than Christmas and people tend to take advantage of it and spend it with friends. Tonight invites more to party, music, dance and champagne. When it comes to deciding what music we are going to welcome in the new year with, there are countless Playlists on Spotify or YouTube featuring songs and compilations of greatest hits that will make you dance and sing non-stop.

Spotify Playlist for New Years Eve and New Years 2022

Spotify allows us to search for songs, create our own playlists or simply get carried away by a previously created Spotify playlist. Lists of this type can also be found in other applications such as Apple Music or Amazon Music. The themes are very varied and depends on the musical taste of each one, but we are going with some of the lists that cannot be missed to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s.

Dance without stopping!

In this list we can listen to songs by such renowned artists as Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Rosalía, Bad Bunny or Camilo. 7 hours of songs for you to give it all tonight.