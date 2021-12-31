The last night of the year is usually less familiar than Christmas and people tend to take advantage of it and spend it with friends. Tonight invites more to party, music, dance and champagne. When it comes to deciding what music we are going to welcome in the new year with, there are countless Playlists on Spotify or YouTube featuring songs and compilations of greatest hits that will make you dance and sing non-stop.
Spotify Playlist for New Years Eve and New Years 2022
Spotify allows us to search for songs, create our own playlists or simply get carried away by a previously created Spotify playlist. Lists of this type can also be found in other applications such as Apple Music or Amazon Music. The themes are very varied and depends on the musical taste of each one, but we are going with some of the lists that cannot be missed to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s.
Dance without stopping!
In this list we can listen to songs by such renowned artists as Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Rosalía, Bad Bunny or Camilo. 7 hours of songs for you to give it all tonight.
Successes 2021
If you want to remember the best hits that have sounded this year, this is your list. Here you will find the most popular songs of the year such as Ateo, Todo de ti or La fama.
Top 50 Spain
With this playlist you can listen to the best hits of the moment. Aitana, Lola Indigo, Rosalía, Bad Gyal or Farruko. With this list you make sure that all your friends know the songs and have a great time.
New Years Eve 2021-2022
A very varied selection of songs and according to a night like today. Songs that have hit hard this year and the best remix that will make you can’t stop dancing all night long.
80th party
The 80s have left hits that cannot be forgotten. In celebrations there is always the moment “remember” with songs that are already part of the history and culture of our country.
90th party
For all those who have been partying in the 90s artists like Shakira, Chayanne or Ricky Martin They were the kings of that time. And why not say it, not everything will be current reggaeton songs to welcome the new year.
Music charts on YouTube
On YouTube we can also find charts with the best songs that we can listen to on New Years Eve and New Years. These are some of the most outstanding playlists on the platform:
New Year’s Mix 2022
End of the year! Music to dance on New Year’s Eve
Party Mix 2022
I said, to give everything this New Year’s Eve to the rhythm of the best hits of yesterday and today.