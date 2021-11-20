WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application on Android. Like any other app in this field, its use has some risks. One of the main fears of users is that someone spies on them in the app. You may have suspicions about this, so you want to find out how to know if they spy on me on WhatsApp. This is something we will tell you more about below.

We are going to show you how to know if they spy on me on WhatsApp, so that if you doubted about it, you can see if someone is really spying on you in the well-known messaging application on Android. There are several ways to check if someone is spying on us or using our account in the app without permission, so that we have no doubts.

Security in an application like WhatsApp is important. It is an app that we use frequently and in which many users share sensitive data on some occasions. Therefore, it is necessary to be sure that nobody is spying on us in it and thus be able to make safe use of the app on our phone. There are a couple of ways we can see if we are being spied on in the popular messaging app.

In addition, we also leave you with some tips or tricks that will help us to protect the account on WhatsApp for Android. Thanks to them we can prevent someone from having access to our account in the app and being able to do something, such as sending messages from it, for example. They are a couple of simple options, but they will be very helpful in this regard.

Linked devices

This is a way of being able to see which devices they have session started in our WhatsApp account. Therefore, it is one of the ways to turn in this case, where we seek to answer the question how to know if I am being spied on WhatsApp. This is an option that has changed over time, but still works well. The idea is that we can see which devices the app has been logged into, such as whether we use WhatsApp Web and determine whether they are ours or not.

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Click on the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen. Go to the option called Linked devices. Check the active or started sessions.

By clicking on one of these sessions, you will see that you are shown data such as the date, from where the account was accessed and the place where it was accessed. Therefore, you will be able to see immediately if it is a login that you have made or if it is someone else who is using your account in the messaging application without your permission. Check aspects such as the time or place to ensure at all times that it is not your session in the app.

If it is a session that you have not started, by clicking on it you are given the possibility to close this session, something you should do then. So that person who was in your account at that time will not be able to access it again and be sending messages without your permission, for example.

Spy software

It may be the case that someone has installed spyware on your phone or on the PC and this is the way they have access to WhatsApp and thus read your conversations. Normally, it is something that you do not see, but applications of this type are usually running in the background on your mobile, so you may not see the app itself, but surely you will notice the impact that it has on your phone. There are some aspects to take into account in this regard:

Mobile data consumption is higher than normal, if you see that your data rate is being consumed too fast without you having changed your habits, something is wrong. Phone battery drains early. You will see that the energy consumption on your mobile is much higher and you have not done or installed something that causes this. Notifications that sound but there aren’t really any. You can assume that someone has read them before you in this case. The phone overheats without you making a different or longer or intensive use of it. This is something that malicious apps on Android usually generate, that excessive increase in temperature.

If you see that this type of aspect is something that happens on your phone in the last days or weeks, it is possible that there is spyware. You can try to know more about this, if you lent your mobile to someone or have downloaded something from a website that was not entirely reliable. So it may be the time to do a factory reset on mobile, so that spyware will be completely removed from it. It is somewhat extreme, but it is the way of knowing that we end with this type of mobile apps in an effective way.

How to protect your WhatsApp account

If we have discovered a login that was not ours or someone has entered without permission, or we have even been the victim of spyware that has had access to our chats in the app, it is important to protect our account. WhatsApp is an application that we use frequently and in which there may be sensitive data on some occasions, so it is important that we protect her at all times on Android.

Luckily, there are always some measures that we can take with which we are going to improve the security of our WhatsApp account on Android. They are simple aspects, but they could undoubtedly work well in this type of moment.

Fingerprint or password

One of the best ways to reduce spying or prevent someone from spying on us on WhatsApp is to block access to the app on Android. The application has long supported fingerprint lock, something that will allow only us to access it, for example. In addition, we can also use Android applications that block access to other apps with a password, another option with which we make sure that only we enter the app.

It is a good option to turn to, as it adds an additional layer of security in the application. If we want to block its access by fingerprint, the steps we have to resort to on our phone are:

Open WhatsApp on Android. Click on the icon with the three vertical dots located at the top right of the screen. Go to the application settings. Log into Account. Go to Privacy. Enter Fingerprint Lock. Activate this option on the next screen. Confirm this action.

On the other hand, on Android we can download apps that block access to other apps with a password. In this way, if we want to open an app like WhatsApp on the mobile, we use that password and thus we have access to it. They are a type of apps that give our phone more security and help us if we want to prevent someone from accessing an app like WhatsApp without our permission.

Two-step verification

Another option that we have available in the app, which works as an additional security layer, is the use of two-step verification. This verification will assume that there is a second step when entering the application. In this way, it will be possible to verify or confirm that we are really the ones who are going to enter the app at that moment. It is a good way to prevent someone from entering our account on WhatsApp without our permission. The steps to follow to activate this option in our account are:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone. Click on the icon with the three vertical dots located at the top right of the screen. Go to the application settings. Enter the section Verification in two steps. Click on the Activate button. Create a six-digit PIN to confirm your access. Repeat that PIN. Tap OK to confirm that you are going to use 2-Step Verification in the app.

It is presented as a simple method, but it works well when it comes to prevent someone from entering without our permission in the app. Especially if we lend the mobile to someone, we know that in this way they will not be able to see anything in the app, since they will not have access to that code that we have created in the two-step verification in WhatsApp. If you want, you can change that access code in the future.