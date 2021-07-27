Lowering the weight in a model like the Bentley Bentayga is very complicated. Something that is not an extremely important condition for the British brand given the benefits it is capable of offering. But those of Mulliner have pulled new 22-inch wheels from their sleeve, extremely light and that give a more luxurious appearance to the SUV.

The Bentley Bentayga it is one of the most powerful models in its class. The British is capable of offering dizzying performance, despite the fact that on the scale it throws more than two and a half tons empty, so saving weight is not one of the manufacturer’s maxims. It offers luxury and performance at a superb level. Still, for the most exquisite customers, those of Mulliner have a new optional equipment.

Those of the customization division increase their suggestive and luxurious catalog with some new 22-inch carbon fiber wheels, which have been manufactured by Bucci Composites, a specialist in lightweight material. Bentley can boast to its more direct competitors of offering the largest rims in the world made entirely of this material, and what does it mean reduce weight by 6 kilograms per wheel, compared to conventional aluminum alloy.

The new 22-inch carbon rim of the Bentley Bentayga is the largest in the world, made of this material

Mulliner’s new carbon rims enhance the Bentayga’s dynamism

The Crewe manufacturer guarantees a high level of quality, presented in a ten solid spoke design. The tests they have undergone ensure their indestructibility. So much so, that the brand affirms that, after suffering an impact, the tire does not explode as might be expected, but rather slow deflation occurs and makes driving manageable until it can be stopped.

The low weight also aids in maneuvering and steering, increasing agility. Even the structure of Microfibers also help reduce rubber wears. The luxury brand, owned by Volkswagen, has explained above the laborious process to manufacture carbon rims, cutting the carbon fiber into pieces, which are then stacked and heated and become malleable, a property with which already They can be added to the molds, filled with resin and a special hardener.

Of course, Bentley has not communicated the price of this new option, but surely they will not be cheap. Only the wealthiest customers, and with the loosest pockets, will be able to get hold of these carbon wheels, which are finished with a special polish and the brand’s stamp in black. Those interested will be able to start requesting them from the end of 2021.