Motorola presents a Moto G high-end?

Motorola has presented the new moto g200, in some international markets, for the moment we have no news of the arrival of this team in Argentina. But what is most surprising are the characteristics of the successor to the moto g100, which seemed to be a high-end team, but defined by the brand as a premium mid-range. Will this new moto g200 be a smartphone with the arguments to be part of the highest segment of the market? Let’s see.

Specs:

MOTORCYCLE G200 DATA SHEET Dimensions

Weight

Protection 168.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

202 g

Splash repellent Chipset Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)

Octa-core (1 × 2.99 GHz Kryo 680 & 3 × 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4 × 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)

Adreno 660 (1.7 TFLOPS) Screen – Type: IPS LCD, HDR10

– Refresh Rate: 144 hz

– Size: 6.8 ″

– Resolution: FHD + (1080 x 2520 pixels), 20: 9 aspect ratio (~ 396 dpi)

– Active area-touch panel (AA-PT): 89% Sound Mono, without 3.5 mm jack. Rear cameras -108 MP, f / 1.9, 1 / 1.52 ″, 0.7µm, PDAF

-8 MP, f / 2.2, 119˚ (ultra wide angle), 1.12µm, AF

-2 MP, f / 2.4, (depth) Rear video 4K @ 30fps Selfie Video 16 MP, f / 2.2, (wide), 1.0µm FHD @ 30 fps Colors Stellar Blue, Glacier Green software Android 11 Memories 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Battery –Li-Ion 5000 mAh

–33W fast charge Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2 Starting price ~ 450 euros

Top-of-the-line power with the Snapdragon 888+

As we can see, it has very good specifications for the price it offers, starting with a top-of-the-range chipset, the 888+ the best so far, since no team has yet been launched with the new Snapdragon 898 (which will probably occupy the next moto edge 30 pro).

Good memory and battery settings

Both in battery and fast charge we can say that it could also apply within the high-end input range, like its memories, although here we already put it with several quotes, since currently the high-end ones are arriving with 12 GB.

Super fast 144hz display

Regarding the screen, it would more than comply with the refresh rate that amounts to 144 hz, although not so in the technology used, which would be IPS. Yes, we know that there are very high quality IPS, but even being one of the best, it could not achieve the virtues of a good OLED screen, and it is known that most of the high-end ones have quality OLED panels.

The same main camera sensor as the moto edge 20 pro with 108 MP

In terms of cameras, this new moto g introduces a great upgrade with respect to the main one, since it would be the same sensor that the moto edge 20pro has (which we are already testing and of which we will soon have an analysis), the current flagship of the brand, which has 108 MP, although the bad news is that it will be limited to recording in just 4k at 30 fps, something very rare since the moto g100 could record at 4k at 60 fps and up to 6k at 30 fps. The rest of its cameras would be more of a mid / low range with low resolution sensors and not very useful such as depth, a clear cut seeing the rest of the specifications.

In conclusion, this moto g200 has some high-end specifications but they are not enough to classify this team as a high-end with all the letters. If we get strict, and divide the high-end into high-low, high-medium, and high-high, we could place it in the first segment, albeit with several quotes, clearly to open a debate. For some, it might be more suitable as the best mid-premium range.

In any case, this moto g200 is shown as a good evolution of the moto g100, and that it will continue to offer as its greatest virtue an extreme speed on a day-to-day basis, being highly recommended to play both for power and for the 144 hz of its screen . All this at a very reasonable price of 450 euros.

The good thing is that it will continue to be compatible with Ready For, to bring the content of the equipment to a monitor or TV with all the benefits that it offers, and that makes it very exclusive.

Share it with your friends