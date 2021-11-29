Motorola Moto G31 makes the leap to OLED screen with low price

Motorola has just renewed one of its mid-range terminals. The Moto G30 launched a few months ago is history and gives way to Motorola Moto G31. This is not a complete renovation, as its features they simply slightly renew the important aspects of a smartphone. The most remarkable feature of the new device is that its screen makes the leap to OLED technology. Maintains resolution FullHD + and a size of 6.4 inches, so it is a good device to consume multimedia content.

All about the Motorola Moto G31, now with OLED panel

In terms of design we can see an interesting renovation by Motorola: there are two key aspects that improve. The new Moto G31 it leaves aside the front notch and offers a more aesthetic and functional screen hole.

There is also a major change to the rear: now the camera module it is larger and offers larger sensors. This does not mean that it is much better in the photographic section, but the predecessor does become somewhat more aesthetic.

Motorola Moto G31 data sheet

As for the characteristics, we are facing a device of mid-range with a processor MediaTek and an interesting screen. Still, it is difficult to know if this Moto G31 It is recommended or not until the price is fixed in Europe.

6.4 inch screen: FullHD + OLED Refresh rate: 60Hz

Processor MediaTek Helio G85

4 or 6 GB of RAM

64 or 128 GB of internal storage

50 + 8 + 2 MP rear camera

13 MP front camera

Plastic body

USB C, 3.5 mm jack and fingerprint sensor

NFC, WiFi, 4G LTE …

5,000 mAh battery 10W charge

Android 11

Weight: 181 grams

It is not a device that stands out for offering enormous power or an exemplary camera section. Motorola wanted to make a mid-range device standard. Its performance, while not bad, is not ideal for playing a long time or dedicating the device to intensive daily use.

The best of this terminal is on its screen, because given the size, resolution and technology OLED it offers a pretty decent screen. The bad news is that Motorola hasn’t made the jump to a more advanced refresh rate.

Regarding the price of Motorola Moto G31 we can’t talk too much: it has been first presented in India. Its exchange price is around 153 euros or 173 dollars for the 4 + 64 GB version. If you want the 6 + 128 GB version, the price goes up to 177 euros or 200 dollars.

It is a somewhat high price for Europe, because in this market the competition with Xiaomi and realme is quite fierce. The device could have some success in Latin American markets where Motorola It is still the best value for money.