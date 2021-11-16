It seems that Mortal Kombat 11 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, or so the official Instagram account of Microsoft’s star service has hinted at. Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest entry in the ultraviolent fighting series, and it was a huge hit with critics and gamers alike, with MK11 selling more than 12 million copies worldwide. The timing would not be inopportune, as Microsoft is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox console brand.

Among the biggest announcements of the company’s November 15th anniversary broadcast is the launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which is already the Microsoft’s most successful game on Steam. It was also announced that more than 70 Xbox and Xbox 360 games will be backward compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

There is currently no Mortal Kombat game on Xbox Game Pass, although there is Injustice 2, which is from the same creators. However, this could change soon, because if we are lucky Mortal Kombat 11 could reach Xbox Game Pass. This theory arises from a video shared on the Xbox Game Pass official Instagram page. The video shows someone playing as Scorpion on MK11 using an Xbox controller.

Scorpion uses a move to pull his opponent towards him, causing the Xbox controller to detach from the player’s hands. People started speculating about Mortal Kombat 11 coming to Xbox Game Pass. These speculations are not unfounded, since the different Xbox Game Pass accounts on social media they often make jokes and “filter” their own ads to keep their following.