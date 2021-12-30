Morris Garage faces the year 2022 with the aim of continuing to increase its product offering in Europe. The iconic brand will introduce its highly anticipated 100% electric family car. The new MG5 Electric. A highly anticipated model as it will be unique in its category and has a range of up to 400 kilometers.

2021 has been a very important year for MG. The iconic brand has been able to consolidate its position in those markets in which it has recently entered and / or returned. Morris Garage is ready for 2022. An exercise that will be equally crucial for the company and that will continue to increase its commitment to the European territory by increasing its product offer.

The last months of this year that we are about to say goodbye have been very busy for MG. And it is that the arrival at Spanish dealers of the new MG Marvel R Electric as well as the new MG ZS with internal combustion engines has materialized. Now, the company faces 2022 with an ace under the hood. A model that they define as the key to electric mobility for European families.

MG5 Electric, the long-awaited 100% electric family saloon with up to 400 km of autonomy

MG5 Electric, the rival feared by the Nissan Leaf

Morris Garage’s great bet so that the family public can venture into the world of sustainable mobility is ready to burst onto the scene. Is he new MG5 Electric. A model that was presented just a few months ago and that we must follow very closely, since it brings together a series of characteristics that allow us to lay the foundations for commercial success.

MG is clear about this new model. The new MG5 Electric is the world’s first electric station wagon. A family saloon of compact dimensions that is called to deal, among others, with the Nissan Leaf and the Citroën ë-C4. It stands out, without a doubt, for the relationship between price and equipment. All this accompanied by some of the most solvent benefits.

It is important to bear in mind that the arrival of the new MG5 Electric to the Old Continent will mean the farewell to the MG5 EV that we can currently find in the UK. A model that has not been commercialized in continental Europe.

The new MG5 Electric will be available in the first quarter of 2022

MG5 Electric, a family electric with up to 400 km of autonomy

Morris Garage is very committed to this model and proof of this is that it will offer two engines, one standard and the other with great autonomy. In the first case, the model is powered by a 130 kW (177 hp) and 280 Nm of maximum torque supplied by the energy stored in a 50.3 kWh battery. Declares a range of 320 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

The Long Range version develops a power of 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm that emanates from the energy found in a 61.1 kWh battery. In this case the autonomy reaches 400 km also according to the WLTP cycle. Both engines have a front-wheel drive configuration.

The new MG5 Electric will be available from European dealers sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Until not long ago, MG announced that the first units would arrive in January. However, if we now access the brand’s website we will realize that it is no longer so precise about the launch. The sale price will be below € 30,000.