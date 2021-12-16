The Marvel Universe expands with a new animation, we talk about Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, a series that presents its first teaser trailer.

A new animated series inspired by the comics is coming up. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has unveiled its first teaser trailer, with the star actor also serving as executive producer Laurence Fishburne voicing the iconic character Beyonder. Actress and singer Diamond White will play Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), and here’s her first look:

The voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, slated for release in summer 2022, will also feature Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father, James Jr., and Gary Anthony Williams as Grandpa Pops. We will hear Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, official synopsis

Based on the hit Marvel comics, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur to New York City through a temporary vortex, the duo work together to protect the Lower East Side of the city from danger.

