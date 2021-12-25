Ricardo Monreal traveled to the state of Veracruz to visit José Manuel del Río in the Cereso de Pacho Viejo (Photo: Courtesy of the Senate)

Ricardo Monreal Ávila, coordinator of Brunette in the Senate of the Republic, he traveled to the state of Veracruz to visit the Center for Social Readaptation (Cereso) from Pacho Viejo to Jose Manuel del Rio, accused of being the mastermind of the murder of René Tovar, candidate of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) for the presidency of Cazones de Herrera.

Through his social networks, the president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) shared his interview with the media, where he said he cared about the health and integrity of the senator, as he reported that you have just had surgery.

Beside Dante Delgado, national president of MC, Monreal doubted that the prison authorities have the pertinent care for the technical secretary, so he urged the local Congress to repeal the crime, “it seems that it did not proceed, they are not going to do it, there they”.

“There are two options of unconstitutionality in the (Supreme) Court (of Justice of the Nation). We are going to speak with Minister Pardo, who is the one who has the actions to expedite them “

Monreal doubted that the prison authorities have the appropriate care for the technical secretary (Photo: Facebook / José Manuel del Río)

He also assured that will continue to insist on the release of José Manuel del Río, and called on the judges of the entity to act with “dignity and decorum in the administration of justice.”

“It is time for the Judiciary to dignify itself”

In another publication, the Morenoist senator shared an audiovisual where he assured that he went to the entity to close lines with people who are unjustly detained.

“I come to Veracruz to close ranks with people hurt, hurt, that’s why I’m here, today December 24. I ask my family to excuse me, but duty always calls me. Today I come to try to visit some detainees in Pacho Viejo, among others my dear friend José Manuel del Río Virgen, but also all who are unjustly detained”, He commented.

Dante Delgado reiterated on his Twitter account his commitment to people who have been arbitrarily detained (Photo: Courtesy MC)

For its part, Dante Delgado he reiterated on his Twitter account his commitment to people who have been arbitrarily detained and “to whom their rights have been violated“Since, he said, he cannot allow the government of Cuitláhuac García use the Prosecutor’s Office in a factional way to persecute and repress those who think differently.

José Manuel del Río Virgen is today a political prisoner of the governor of Veracruz and my commitment is also to him. #Riverforce

In addition, warned the governor of Veracruz to face the consequences for abusing power, as the Citizen Movement will intervene so that the state “extends democratic life, the people are listened to and that the bullies who are making use of the rule of law to hurt society, stop ruling ”.

Ricardo Monreal indicated that the action is far from the principle of legality and is a fabricated act (REUTERS / Toya Sarno Jordan)

It should be remembered that after announcing the arrest of Manuel de Río, Ricardo Monreal indicated that the action is far from the principle of legality and it is a contrived, invented and artificially constructed event, “one more example of the abuse of power in Veracruz,” he asserted.

Unfortunately, he continued, this case is part of a tragic moment in the political life of the state, in which the political persecution and the unfounded accusations Are frequent.

In addition, the morenista affirmed that in the Senate “we have evidence of the prestige and good reputation of those who throughout their lives José Manuel has enjoyed del Río Virgen, and we are certain that it will overcome this illegal act in that entity. “

