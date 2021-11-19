Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte won her fourth Latin Grammy on November 18 and became the artist from that country to obtain the most awards for her music.

The singer and activist has always generated an impact, in addition to her music, for her relaxed looks and with a strong political background.

At the 2021 edition of the Latin Grammys, he was no exception: Laferte arrived on the red carpet wearing a striped tailored suit by Sanchez-Kane that left the five months of gestation to light.

The lilac suit with subtle vertical lines had a hole in the center where you could see the progress of the artist’s pregnancy.

The circle was the center of everything when the singer walked the red carpet and when she took the stage to receive her award.

In accordance with Vogue, the styling was the responsibility of Chinese Castilla, in a Sánchez-Kane design that shone on stage.

Laferte won for the album “Seis”, which won the Best Songwriter Album category.

In addition to Laferte, other unforgettable moments of the Latin Grammy 2021

The 2021 Latin Grammy ceremony left many images to remember among those who attended and those who saw them on TV.

For example, Camilo dedicating the award received to Indigo, his first baby with Evaluna Montaner.

Also Juanes singing with Café Tacvba.

Nothing better than Café Tacvba and Juanes singing a song by Juanga as if they were the Beatles 👌🏼 #Latin Grammy pic.twitter.com/Y4t22TA2mR – Angel Aguilar (@aangel_aguilar) November 19, 2021

But perhaps the most emotional moment occurred when after the presentation of Rubén Blades. That’s right, after the show, as Residente, one of the most influential urban artists of recent years, read an emotional letter dedicated to Blades and could not hold back his tears.

“Nobody in music has your literary work …” @Resident dedicates an emotional message to @RubenBlades Person of the Year 2021 👏 #Latin Grammy pic.twitter.com/aRFpN4embX – The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021

The Puerto Rican even had to ask Blades to hold the paper on which he had written the text because because of his nerves he could not stop shaking.