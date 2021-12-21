Since the inception of multiplayer in the Call of Duty saga, the advantages have been structured in the same way. These are divided into three sections of different colors . Specifically: red, green and blue. This division is not related to the bonuses that you will find inside, that is, there is nothing that links each Perk to a particular section. In more detail, in each of them you can choose between the following abilities:

The purpose of the Perks is enhance our fighting style and provide the player with an active advantage that guarantees superiority, although enemies will also have them equipped. It all depends on which ones we choose depending on the game mode, the map and the way we play.

One of them are the Perks o also known as advantages . A term that if you have played the original installments you will already know in advance. They provide different Benefits in battle that can help you get out of the shooting, but it is not that simple, since we can find various types and we cannot choose them at random.

Red advantages:

Fast recovery

Persistence

Bomb suit

Agile Stalker

Light weight

Green advantages

Scavenger

Hardness

Tracker

Ghost

Ruthless

Innate Ability

Quick solution

Blue perks

Hard line

Deadly silence

Engineer

Shrapnel

Tactical mask

Alert

Demolition Expert

Recommendation and how they are used

Now that you know all the types of Perks that exist in Call of Duty: Mobile, it is time for you to know how they work. The first thing you should know is that you can only choose one from each section without the possibility of combining two of the same and choosing only one from any other section. This means being careful when making your decision, but don’t take it too seriously. Simply, focus on how you usually play and which of them would get the most out of your style. If you have been thinking for a long time and you have not made up your mind yet, we are going to give you a glove.

A combination that always meets by far it is really simple. This is not based on enhancing a style, but rather on improving your game in general. For example, you can use Fast recovery to regenerate your health 35% faster after engaging in combat. This will provide you with a clear advantage in front of the enemy, who still will not have recovered in its totality.

In the green section you can opt for scavenger, which will practically guarantee you infinite ammunition, since when you go over a corpse you will pick up a large amount of bullets. This will help you avoid having to search for a gun off the ground when ammo runs out.

Finally, with regard to blue perks you can make use of hard line. Basically because multiply the points obtained when defeating rivals, which will not only benefit you in getting points streaks more quickly, but also to obtain a greater amount of experience points. Ready, you are ready to sweep in Call of Duty: Mobile.