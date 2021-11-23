MIUI Health. This is how the new health application integrated directly in MIUI will end up being called and that, as we told you a few weeks ago, will involve the unification of two different services, Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Health.

This app is already being tested in Beta version for its next release in MIUI 13, and from it we can perform multiple actions ranging from simple recording of all the data regarding our daily physical activity until synchronization with the different smart health products that Xiaomi sells today in the market such as smart watches, smart scales, etc.

An app that, for now, will remain exclusive in China

Thanks to this information shared by the well-known filter XIAOMIUI, we have been able to know a lot of the details that will be integrated into the new MIUI Health app. In fact, in the shared screenshots, we see how the service has been completely redesigned, showing several boards that we can select from the bottom of the screen, being able to choose between the visualization of all the recorded health data, training modes and a third screen of configuration and synchronization of our associated smart device.





That is, the launch of this application will suppose, at least a priori, that the known Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Health are suppressed, something that could also happen with the well-known Mi Fit, although of course there is nothing confirmed by Xiaomi itself.

In addition, as we have indicated previously, MIUI Health will allow us to synchronize our phone with all Xiaomi and Redmi portable products that are compatible with the Xiaomi Wear application, among which we can find some such as the Mi Wach Color, Mi Watch Color Sport, Xiaomi Watch Color 2, Redmi Watch, Redmi Watch 2/2 Lite, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Band 6 and Redmi Band.





Finally, comment that XIAOMIUI suggests that the new MIUI Health will be part of MIUI 13 natively, so users will not be forced to install Xiaomi Wear to be able to synchronize their watch or smart bracelet. Yes indeed, this new service is also expected to remain exclusive to China Although, taking into account this last feature that if it is used globally, we may in the future enjoy it integrated directly into our Xiaomi or Redmi phones.

