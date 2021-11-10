After several months of update, the deployment of MIUI 12.5 has officially come to an end. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been the last device to be able to enjoy the new version of MIUI that promises an improvement in performance and optimization of the equipment where it can be installed.
With this device, Xiaomi puts an end to an update that has covered a large number of smartphones within the complete Xiaomi family, from the modest Redmi 7 or Redmi Note 7 to the powerful and current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11 In this post We do a complete review of the list of updated devices so that you can know if yours is or not included in this update.
These Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO can install MIUI 12.5
As we say, if we look at the official list shared by Xiaomi itself about the devices that would update to MIUI 12.5, there are no more phones to receive this new version.
Of course, we must bear in mind that the company itself commented that, as the MIUI development team had the update ready for a greater number of smartphones, The definitive list could be expanded, so we must not rule out that they may continue to update some other pending device.
Taking into account the definitive list, These are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that have already been able to receive it:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 8
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9T
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 8
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 7
- LITTLE F3
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE M3
- POCO F2 Pro
Once this update is finished, the Chinese firm is already working on the deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which It has already reached several phones and will continue on its way over the next few weeks until we see a next version of MIUI, the long-awaited MIUI 13.