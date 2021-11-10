After several months of update, the deployment of MIUI 12.5 has officially come to an end. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been the last device to be able to enjoy the new version of MIUI that promises an improvement in performance and optimization of the equipment where it can be installed.

With this device, Xiaomi puts an end to an update that has covered a large number of smartphones within the complete Xiaomi family, from the modest Redmi 7 or Redmi Note 7 to the powerful and current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11 In this post We do a complete review of the list of updated devices so that you can know if yours is or not included in this update.

These Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO can install MIUI 12.5

As we say, if we look at the official list shared by Xiaomi itself about the devices that would update to MIUI 12.5, there are no more phones to receive this new version.





Of course, we must bear in mind that the company itself commented that, as the MIUI development team had the update ready for a greater number of smartphones, The definitive list could be expanded, so we must not rule out that they may continue to update some other pending device.

Taking into account the definitive list, These are the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that have already been able to receive it:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi Note 10T Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi 9

Redmi 9T

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8

Redmi Note 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7

LITTLE F3

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE M3

POCO F2 Pro

Once this update is finished, the Chinese firm is already working on the deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which It has already reached several phones and will continue on its way over the next few weeks until we see a next version of MIUI, the long-awaited MIUI 13.