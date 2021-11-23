We show you some of the highest rated superhero movies ever in accordance with Rotten Tomatoes.

The fictional film genre has been well received by viewers around the world, positioning the installments in this category as some of the best installments in history in terms of box office sales. In accordance with Statista and its ranking of the films with the highest grossing at the box office worldwide, we can see that most of the films have the presence of one or more characters with superhuman powers, among them, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: the awakening of force, Frozen, Black Panther, Harry Potter, among other films where common human abilities are put aside.

Despite the high variety of universes that these films offer, those that have shown the most relevance to the public during the last couple of years are the films that have a superhero theme, especially those belonging to Marvel and DC, publishing houses that feature some of the world’s favorite characters.

Rotten Tomatoes is a website that focuses on the review and creation of reviews for film and television, who constantly become a point of reference to know what viewers could expect when watching a movie, which is sometimes not the best advertisement.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse – This installment is placed in the fifth position on the best valued superhero films in history, where the animated Spider-Man Miles Morales is shown for the first time in the cinema, with some songs that were an essential part to take to the film to be awarded an Oscar for best animation, achieving 93 percent positive reviews.

Justice League (Snyder Cut) – HBO Max was in charge of offering consumers an alternate piece of Justice League that we knew, somewhat darker and better critically acclaimed as it was directed by Zack Snyder, where Darkseid was shown for the first time, achieving record 94 percent positive reviews.

The dark knight – The Batman installment (which was also directed by Zack Snyder) where the Dark Knight was shown fighting against the forces of evil and his most iconic rival, the Joker (who made Heath Ledger win an Oscar), has achieved rank as one of the critics’ favorite installments with 94 percent approval

Spider-Man: Far From Home – The arachnid hero has two of the best superhero films (by different actors), this time with his character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surpassing all those installments where we have seen Stan Lee’s favorite character throughout 20 years of existence in the cinema by achieving 95 percent positive reviews from the audience and 90 percent from specialized critics. Will it be surpassed by the new installment?

Shang-Ghi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – The new bet by Marvel where they gave us a completely unknown superhero in the cinema, proved to have what it takes to position itself as the best valued film in the history of superheroes according to fans with 98 percent positive reviews.

These were some of the Superhero movies best rated by the audience that without a doubt they have achieved a place in the hearts of the spectators of fiction cinema; What films will manage to exceed these figures?