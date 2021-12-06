The messaging application WhatSapp is one of the most used by users of digital platforms, according to data from Statista for July 2021, the instant messaging app registered approximately 2,000 million active users worldwide, the preference of users It is due to the constant technological innovations, which allows users to obtain more complete user experiences, which is why within its novelties, the app has released a series of new functions that will be integrated from next year.

What’s new in WhatSapp 2022

The instant messaging platform unveiled four new functions, which will be available from next year, with which it is intended to improve the functionality and user experience of Internet users, which are:

WhatsApp integrates Instagram Reels: From next year within the chats it will be possible to share and reproduce Instagram Reels, This without the need to exchange between applications, this is due to the growing ecosystem of Facebook now Meta, where WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are understood .

Multi-device sessions: Although it is already possible to have different accounts open within the same user with the use of the application for PCs and tablets, now the instant messaging application will allow you to manage the activity of the open accounts from your smartphone, allowing you to close session from the device.

What’s new for messaging: The app integrates for new updates the possibility of deleting messages for everyone with the novelty of not having a limit, it should be mentioned that currently the option to delete messages for everyone is only available during the first 60 minutes after it was sent, so the new application will now allow access to this function at any time, which allows safeguarding the security and privacy of users.

Security and Privacy: Within this section it will be possible with the new integrations in functionality, to be able to hide both the profile photo and the last connection time, which although it is already possible, the new function is designed to do it only to specific contacts , and not in general as it currently happens, which will allow maintaining a more private profile for users.

The new functionalities of the instant messaging application WhatsApp are supposed to reach users around the world, during the following year 2022, because it has not been made known by the directors of the platform, when, where or how It will be that these functions arrive, what is known is that they will arrive sometime in the next year and they will be integrated for recent versions of WhatsApp compatibility and mobile devices, it is also expected that they will be integrated for the desktop version of the application.

